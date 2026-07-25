EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Mom Faced Earlier School Truancy Case Years Before 16 Children Were Rescued

According to the New York Post, the children, who ranged in age from 7 to 13 at the time, reportedly accumulated enough unexcused absences to qualify as habitual truants under Ohio law before the matter was filed in juvenile court. The earlier case ultimately went nowhere.

According to the New York Post, the court records show the juvenile matter was dismissed in early 2022 after court officials were unable to locate the family to move the proceedings forward, leaving the allegations unresolved.

Radar has also obtained separate Gallia County Juvenile Court records showing Gary Siders Jr. was the subject of a truancy complaint filed by a local school attendance officer in October 2021.