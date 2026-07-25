EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Mom Faced Earlier School Truancy Case Years Before 16 Children Were Rescued
July 25 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Years before authorities uncovered the alleged Ohio "House of Horrors" and rescued 16 children from what prosecutors described as horrific living conditions, the children’s mother had already come under scrutiny over the family’s failure to send several of the children to school, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court records recently brought to light, Elizabeth Siders was named in a 2021 truancy-related case involving six of the couple's children after they allegedly failed to attend Addaville Elementary School.
Mother Under Scrutiny
According to the New York Post, the children, who ranged in age from 7 to 13 at the time, reportedly accumulated enough unexcused absences to qualify as habitual truants under Ohio law before the matter was filed in juvenile court. The earlier case ultimately went nowhere.
According to the New York Post, the court records show the juvenile matter was dismissed in early 2022 after court officials were unable to locate the family to move the proceedings forward, leaving the allegations unresolved.
Radar has also obtained separate Gallia County Juvenile Court records showing Gary Siders Jr. was the subject of a truancy complaint filed by a local school attendance officer in October 2021.
Children Failed To Attend School
According to the complaint obtained by Radar, the attendance officer alleged one child had failed to attend school during the 2021-2022 academic year and had accumulated more than 72 hours of unexcused absences, qualifying as a habitual truant under Ohio law.
The filing further states that written notices and warnings had been provided before the complaint was filed.
Radar also obtained a January 2022 journal entry showing the juvenile court later terminated that matter after determining the child could not be served and the family's whereabouts were unknown to the court at the time.
16 Children Confined To One Room
The newly surfaced records add another chapter to the growing timeline surrounding the Siders family, who are now at the center of one of Ohio’s most disturbing child neglect investigations.
Authorities arrested Elizabeth Siders, her husband Gary Siders Jr., Gary Siders Sr., and Christina Siders after investigators discovered 16 children living inside a rural Hamden home during the execution of an unrelated search warrant.
Officials alleged the children were confined to a small room amid filthy conditions, with many displaying severe developmental delays and little or no history of formal education or medical care.
Children Endangerment
All four defendants have pleaded not guilty to multiple child endangerment charges stemming from the June rescue. Prosecutors have said the investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue interviewing the children and reviewing years of family history.
The newly uncovered school-related filings are likely to raise additional questions about what opportunities existed for intervention years before authorities entered the home and removed the children.
Radar has extensively covered the sprawling case, including exclusive reporting on newly filed court motions and previously undisclosed records.