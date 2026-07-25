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Home > News > Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell's Staff Issues New Health Update — But Offers No New Photo or Video of Hospitalized Senator

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Source: mega

Mitch McConnell's staff issued a new health update, but no new photo or video of the hospitalized senator accompanied the statement.

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July 25 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

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Mitch McConnell's office has released a fresh update on the longtime senator's condition as he remains hospitalized more than a month after suffering a fall, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But while aides insist the Kentucky Republican is continuing to work behind the scenes, they did not provide any new photos or video of McConnell alongside the statement.

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Staff Says Mitch McConnell Is Still Working

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image of A spokesperson said Mitch McConnell continues working on Senate and Kentucky business while recovering in rehabilitation.
Source: mega

A spokesperson said Mitch McConnell continues working on Senate and Kentucky business while recovering in rehabilitation.

In a statement shared with The Washington Post, McConnell spokesperson David Popp said the senator remains engaged with Senate business while recovering in a rehabilitation facility.

"The Senator continues to meet with staff regarding Senate and Kentucky business, including discussions on defense appropriations, foreign policy, the farm bill, constituent services and constituent federal grant requests," Popp said. "As the Senator continues to improve in rehab, we will be sure to keep you updated."

Despite the update, McConnell's office did not release any new images or video showing the senator, leaving continued questions about his condition unanswered.

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Weeks of Questions Over Senator's Condition

image of The latest update comes after weeks of limited communication from Mitch McConnell's office about his condition.
Source: mega

The latest update comes after weeks of limited communication from Mitch McConnell's office about his condition.

The latest statement follows weeks of limited communication from McConnell's office after he was hospitalized on June 14.

Following widespread speculation, his team later said the senator had not suffered "a heart attack or a stroke," despite a 911 call reportedly referencing cardiac arrest at his residence.

McConnell previously said he was hospitalized after a fall that left him "briefly unconscious" and later developed a mild case of pneumonia during his recovery.

At the time, his office released a single photo showing the senator holding that day's newspaper alongside his wife, Elaine Chao, but has not shared any additional visual updates since.

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Republicans Grow Frustrated

image of Some Senate Republicans have expressed frustration over the lack of transparency surrounding Mitch McConnell's health.
Source: mega

Some Senate Republicans have expressed frustration over the lack of transparency surrounding Mitch McConnell's health.

The lack of detailed information has frustrated some Senate Republicans, particularly as the GOP holds a narrow majority in the chamber.

"I don't know anything about McConnell's health. I know zero. I'm totally in the dark, and I certainly wish him well and his family," Senator Josh Hawley said last week. "I do think that at a certain point you have an obligation to your constituents and country to tell them what's going on."

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image of President Donald Trump admitted he is unsure how Mitch McConnell is doing.
Source: mega

President Donald Trump admitted he is unsure how Mitch McConnell is doing.

President Donald Trump recently acknowledged uncertainty surrounding McConnell's recovery.

"Well, I don't hear much. I was, uh, never a huge fan," Trump said. "I hope he's going to be fine. I—I don't know if he's fine, but I certainly hope he's going to be fine."

McConnell, who announced he will not seek reelection in 2026, has experienced multiple health scares in recent years, including several public freezing episodes, repeated falls at the Capitol, and an earlier hospitalization in February for flu-like symptoms.

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