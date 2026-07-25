Mitch McConnell's Staff Issues New Health Update — But Offers No New Photo or Video of Hospitalized Senator

In a statement shared with The Washington Post, McConnell spokesperson David Popp said the senator remains engaged with Senate business while recovering in a rehabilitation facility.

"The Senator continues to meet with staff regarding Senate and Kentucky business, including discussions on defense appropriations, foreign policy, the farm bill, constituent services and constituent federal grant requests," Popp said. "As the Senator continues to improve in rehab, we will be sure to keep you updated."

Despite the update, McConnell's office did not release any new images or video showing the senator, leaving continued questions about his condition unanswered.