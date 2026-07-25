EXCLUSIVE: Huge 'Game of Thrones' Actress Blasts Hollywood for 'Protecting' Harvey Weinstein-Style Predators

Headey, best known for playing Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones and for roles in 300, The Brothers Grimm, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, and Dredd, pointed to the structural pressures facing early-career actors.

Weinstein, now imprisoned following s-x crime convictions in California, remains at the center of ongoing legal developments in New York.

A source familiar with Headey's recent interviews claimed: "Lena is speaking from a place of long experience – she believes the industry still quietly insulates influential figures whose behavior would not be tolerated elsewhere. She sees a system where ambition and financial insecurity can be leveraged against younger performers, creating an environment where speaking out feels risky." The source added: "She is particularly frustrated that progress has been uneven. While there is more awareness now, she feels some of the same dynamics persist beneath the surface, especially in situations involving power disparities on set.

"What has changed, in her view, is the confidence of younger actors – many are far more willing to push back and set limits, which she sees as one of the few genuinely positive shifts to come out of the past decade."