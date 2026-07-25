Donald Trump Appears to Repeatedly Doze Off at Rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner
July 25 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump appeared to repeatedly doze off while attending the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After the sleepy start, the 80-year-old to roast the media, mock CNN's Kaitlan Collins, and crack jokes about members of his own Cabinet during a speech that drew mixed reactions from the crowd.
Donald Trump Appears to Doze Off During Dinner
The annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner was rescheduled after the original April event was interrupted by an attempted assassination against the president.
As Friday night's scaled-back celebration got underway inside the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C., Trump was filmed repeatedly closing his eyes for extended periods while seated in the audience listening to speeches.
Donald Trump Takes Aim at Kaitlan Collins and the Media
When Trump took the stage, he quickly shifted the tone by joking that future White House Correspondents' Association dinners should bear his name.
"I've been informed by CBS News's David Ellison, he's the owner... next year they're going to call it the Trump White House Correspondents' Center," he said. "He told me that, and I like that very much. Change the name of it, OK?"
The president then revived his criticism of Collins, calling her "a young attractive woman" who "never smiles" before suggesting she resembled transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
"I said, Kaitlan, do you ever smile?" Trump said. "You're at CNN fake news. You should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan."
The remarks drew little laughter from the audience.
President Roasts RFK Jr. and White House Staff
Trump also poked fun at members of his own administration, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., referencing Kennedy's past admission that he dumped a dead bear in New York City's Central Park.
Calling Kennedy "a piece of work" and "a different kind of person," Trump joked: "I hope that everyone finally got to enjoy their entire, very delicious beef tenderloin. I want you all to know that Bobby Kennedy is right here and he personally ran over the cow."
He also teased White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, telling attendees: "Don't ever wrestle Steven."
Later in his remarks, Trump acknowledged the extraordinary security surrounding the event, quipping: "Everyone's looking really good tonight, and I know it's not easy finding shoes to go along with your bulletproof vest, which many people didn't want to wear because they'd rather die than look 20 pounds heavier."
Scaled-Back Event Followed April Shooting
The July 24 gathering looked significantly different from the original White House Correspondents' Association dinner planned for April, which was halted after 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen allegedly opened fire outside the ballroom.
Melania Trump, who was seen taking cover beneath a table after shots rang out, did not attend the rescheduled event.
Vice President J.D. Vance, who recently welcomed his fourth child, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has been traveling in Southeast Asia, were also absent.