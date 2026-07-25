Donald Trump Appears to Repeatedly Doze Off at Rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner

When Trump took the stage, he quickly shifted the tone by joking that future White House Correspondents' Association dinners should bear his name.

"I've been informed by CBS News's David Ellison, he's the owner... next year they're going to call it the Trump White House Correspondents' Center," he said. "He told me that, and I like that very much. Change the name of it, OK?"

The president then revived his criticism of Collins, calling her "a young attractive woman" who "never smiles" before suggesting she resembled transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

"I said, Kaitlan, do you ever smile?" Trump said. "You're at CNN fake news. You should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan."

The remarks drew little laughter from the audience.