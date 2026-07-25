Donald Trump Tells CNN's Kaitlan Collins to 'Smile' Before Comparing Her to Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney During Bizarre White House Speech

About 10 minutes into his address, Trump sarcastically congratulated Collins after she received an award from the White House Correspondents' Association, while claiming the recognition was undeserved because it centered on his administration.

"I want to personally congratulate CNN's Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award," Trump said. "It was all about me. It was a fake, she shouldn't get the award, it was a fake. But I didn't mind. I said, 'Kaitlan, congratulations.'"

He then turned his attention to Collins herself.

"But it was fake, there's no question about it. But she's a young, attractive woman. She never smiles. I said, 'Kaitlan do you ever smile? Smile!' You have a nice position, you're at CNN fake news. You should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan! Just smile," he added.