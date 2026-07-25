Donald Trump Tells CNN's Kaitlan Collins to 'Smile' Before Comparing Her to Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney During Bizarre White House Speech
July 25 2026, Published 12:33 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump took aim at CNN's Kaitlan Collins during a rambling White House speech on Friday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president mocked the journalist's appearance, told her to "smile," and later compared her to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Donald Trump Mocks Kaitlan Collins' Award
About 10 minutes into his address, Trump sarcastically congratulated Collins after she received an award from the White House Correspondents' Association, while claiming the recognition was undeserved because it centered on his administration.
"I want to personally congratulate CNN's Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award," Trump said. "It was all about me. It was a fake, she shouldn't get the award, it was a fake. But I didn't mind. I said, 'Kaitlan, congratulations.'"
He then turned his attention to Collins herself.
"But it was fake, there's no question about it. But she's a young, attractive woman. She never smiles. I said, 'Kaitlan do you ever smile? Smile!' You have a nice position, you're at CNN fake news. You should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan! Just smile," he added.
Dylan Mulvaney Comparison
Trump then made an unexpected comparison between Collins and Mulvaney, who became the center of a conservative backlash after appearing in a Bud Light promotional campaign.
"I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship," Trump joked. "But then I informed her that it wasn't her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney."
He went on to criticize Mulvaney, saying: "Dylan Mulvaney cost Bud Light $35 billion in market cap."
"That was the worst commercial ever made," Trump added. "I wouldn't want to hire Dylan anytime soon. Think of it. They hired Dylan Mulvaney, and their market cap has gone down by $35 billion. Who wrote that commercial?"
CNN Defends Collins
CNN quickly came to Collins' defense following Trump's remarks, praising the anchor's reporting and reaffirming its support.
"Kaitlan Collins is an exceptional, trusted journalist being honored tonight for her depth of knowledge and the context she provides to audiences all over the world," a network spokesperson told Mediaite.
"She reports every day from the White House and the field with real strength and tenacity and skillfully brings that reporting to the anchor chair and CNN platforms every day. We stand by her to the fullest extent."
Longstanding Tensions
Trump has repeatedly sparred with Collins throughout both of his administrations, often singling out the CNN anchor during press briefings and public appearances.
In June, the president called out the reporter, claiming she has "hatred in her eyes" and "never smiles."