EXCLUSIVE: One of World's Biggest Supermodels Reveals She Struggles Having 'Sober Sex' After Addiction Nightmare

Cara Delevingne, one of the world's biggest supermodels, has revealed rebuilding her s-x life after overcoming addiction has been one of sobriety's biggest challenges, admitting intimacy feels far more emotional after giving up drugs and alcohol four years ago. RadarOnline.com can reveal the 33-year-old model and actress, who has been sober since 2022, opened up about her recovery in a new interview in which she also said she had previously sought validation through s-x while struggling with addiction but now views intimacy very differently.

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Source: MEGA Delevingne admitted her sex life is now different while sober.

The Paper Towns star has been in a relationship with musician Leah Mason, professionally known as Minke, since 2022 and reflected on how sobriety has transformed both her outlook and her relationships. A source close to Delevingne told us: "Cara has worked incredibly hard to rebuild her life, and she's reached a point where she's comfortable speaking honestly about the emotional changes that came with sobriety. Sharing how intimacy has evolved is part of that journey." Another insider added: "She wants people to understand that recovery doesn't end when you stop drinking or taking drugs. There are emotional hurdles that continue long afterwards, and she's proud of how far she's come."

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'I Used to Put a Higher Value on Sex'

Source: Minke/Instagram Delevingne is in a relationship with musician Leah Mason, professionally known as Minke.

Speaking about her experience, Delevingne told Playboy: "S-x sober after all of that is definitely difficult. It changes, but it's so much deeper and so much more emotional. "I used to put a higher value on s-x and validation from people. I used to think, 'Oh, I'm a pervert. I'm a really horny person.' But I think (I was) seeking love and validation through s-x." Delevingne also discussed her relationship with Mason, saying their contrasting personalities have strengthened their bond rather than creating difficulties.

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Source: MEGA 'I used to put a higher value on sex and validation from people,' the supermodel admitted.

"She's a normie. I mean, she's not sober, but she has a drink," Delevingne explained. We're very different. I can't date someone like myself, ever – I come with a lot of stuff." The actress described Mason as the "most incredible person" she knows and said their connection is unlike anything she has experienced before. She noted: "We're best friends, obviously, lovers, and everything else, but I've never had a relationship like it and felt so close to someone and felt so seen."

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Cara Delevingne Opens Up on Relationship: 'I Didn't Want to Receive Love'

Source: MEGA The 33-year-old has been open about her battle with drugs and alcohol.

Delevingne, who came out as pansexual in 2020, recently shared further insight into how her relationships have evolved during an on-stage confession segment at Rosalía's LUX Tour concert at London's The O2. She said: "Now I am in a committed relationship. I used to always love being the dominant one; I liked to take control. "I think it was because I was scared of being seen; I was scared to be submissive because I didn't want to receive love. But now I think I'm ready. I just want to know that even if I am submissive, I don't want to lose that part of myself that can be that fiery, dominant Leo that I am." When asked why she had to be "one or the other," Delevingne agreed it was not necessary to choose between the two. The star added: "I just want to make sure that's the case, and I feel like you know."

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