EXCLUSIVE: Kate Gosselin Clobbered by Kid — Reality TV Star Mom Slapped With Abuse Allegations From Estranged Son Collin
July 25 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Reality TV mega-mom Kate Gosselin is being slapped with more abuse allegations from son Collin [Gosselin] as tensions flare over the 22-year-old's upcoming tell-all, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After Kate recently moaned on social media about believing she couldn't successfully sue her son for defamation as a public figure, Collin countered on his Instagram Stories: "Never forget the fact that my mom would write in her diary how she 'had to pray to God to stop hitting me' (this was while I was 2 years old by the way). And this is why using my voice to put these things in the light is so important."
Collin Reclaims His Voice
Last month, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum announced his memoir – In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood – will hit bookstores in October.
He shared, "Writing this book forced me to revisit some of the hardest moments of my life, but it also gave me something I've been searching for for a long time: my voice."
Collin found fame on the TLC show as one of the sextuplets born to Kate and now ex-husband, Jon Gosselin. His siblings include twins Cara [Gosselin] and Mady [Gosselin], 25, and 22-year-old Alexis [Gosselin], Hannah [Gosselin], Aaden, Leah and Joel.
Collin Alleges Mother Targeted Him
Seven years after the Gosselins' 2009 split, Kate – who was awarded custody of the children – sent Collin to a behavioral health facility, citing his alleged "unpredictable and violent behavior."
Jon later gained legal and physical custody of Collin, with Hannah joining them.
Collin later claimed he was "a scapegoat" for his mother's issues and frequently took "the brunt of things."
Collin Levels Disturbing Abuse Claims
He alleged in 2024: "My mother had a room built in our unfinished section of the storage basement... It was bolt-locked from the outside. It was like a containment room, literally, and it had a mattress on the floor, and that's how I lived.
"When my mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt-locked the door, turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me."
Kate has denied Collin's abuse claims and suggested in a TikTok comment he was "a mentally ill child."