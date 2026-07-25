EXCLUSIVE: Kate Gosselin Clobbered by Kid — Reality TV Star Mom Slapped With Abuse Allegations From Estranged Son Collin

Reality TV mega-mom Kate Gosselin is being slapped with more abuse allegations from son Collin [Gosselin] as tensions flare over the 22-year-old's upcoming tell-all, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After Kate recently moaned on social media about believing she couldn't successfully sue her son for defamation as a public figure, Collin countered on his Instagram Stories: "Never forget the fact that my mom would write in her diary how she 'had to pray to God to stop hitting me' (this was while I was 2 years old by the way). And this is why using my voice to put these things in the light is so important."