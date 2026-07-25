Donald Trump Admits His White House Correspondents' Dinner Speech Was 'Freaking Stupid' After Joke Falls Flat

The president admitted the speech was "freaking stupid" as he struggled to win over the crowd during the rescheduled annual event at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C.

Donald Trump roasted his own White House Correspondents' Association Dinner speech after one of his jokes was met with awkward silence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president paused his speech to ask the audience, 'Does anybody get that one?'

While arguing in favor of congressional term limits, Trump attempted to make a joke about aging lawmakers by telling a story about an elderly senator.

"The other day, a senator I knew got a text, a great guy, from his wife, and she said, when you get home, I want to have you immediately come up the stairs and make love to me," Trump said. "And he said, I can't do both."

The joke was met with little laughter, prompting Trump to stop and ask the audience, "Does anybody get that one? I thought that was actually pretty good."