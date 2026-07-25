EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Used 'Cheesy' Podcast Appearance to 'Desperately Try and Prove He's Still Fun'
July 25 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry has been accused of trying too hard to prove he has not lost his sense of humor after appearing on a light-hearted podcast packed with self-deprecating jokes, after British rugby star Mike Tindall quipped the Duke of Sussex used to be "fun."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex appeared on former England rugby player Joe Marler's Will See You Now podcast during a visit to the UK to mark the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games.
Prince Harry's Upbeat Interview Sparks Mixed Fan Reaction
Throughout the interview, Harry joked about everything from his morning routine and thinning hair to his distinctive red hair, prompting royal observers to suggest the appearance was an attempt to counter growing perceptions that he has become increasingly serious since stepping back from royal duties with his wife Meghan Markle, 44, in 2020.
One royal source told us: "The interview felt like Harry was keen to remind people of the witty, relaxed personality they used to associate with him before the family fallout. There was a noticeable effort to keep everything light."
Another insider added: "Some viewers found the jokes charming, while others thought the humor came across as a little forced and cheesy. It inevitably invited comparisons with the Harry people remember from his younger years and felt like a desperate attempt on his part to prove he is still 'fun.'"
Mike Tindall's 'Fun' Jab Fuels Prince Harry's Self-Deprecating Humor
The renewed focus on Harry's public image follows remarks made by Tindall during an appearance at the Hay Festival in the UK. Reflecting on fellow rugby player James Haskell's behavior at his 2011 wedding to Zara Tindall, Mike joked: "A lot of other people managed that way better than you – (like) Harry, when he was fun."
During the podcast, Harry responded with a stream of jokes that showcased his self-deprecating side. Asked about his daily routine, he laughed: "Sh-t, shower, shave."
The prince also poked fun at his receding hairline. He said: "Nothing, nothing really happening on top. I get a haircut, otherwise I try not to look at what's happening."
When the conversation turned to his trademark hair color, Harry jokingly rejected the description that has followed him for much of his life. He said: "I'm not ginger," before insisting it was "more sort of like, um, sunset... auburn."
Once-Close Bond With Tindalls Cools After US Move
Asked which famous names appeared in his phone contacts, Harry replied they were "probably" former England rugby captain Dylan Hartley or Haskell, reflecting his long-standing links with the rugby community and his continued support for the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans.
Harry's appearance also reignited discussion about his once-close friendship with Zara and Mike.
Before Harry and Markle stepped back from royal duties and relocated to California, the couples were often seen together at family gatherings and sporting events.
Their relationship is widely believed to have cooled in the years following the Sussexes' departure from royal life, with reports suggesting Harry and Markle's move into Hollywood circles created further distance.
Princess Eugenie Stands Alone as Prince Harry's Last Royal Ally
Although neither Mike nor Zara has publicly commented on Harry's estrangement from the Royal Family, they are understood to have remained close to Prince William, 44, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, also 44.
Princess Eugenie is widely regarded as the only royal cousin who has maintained a consistently close relationship with Harry throughout the family's ongoing divisions, despite repeated efforts by the Duke to repair fractured ties with relatives in Britain.