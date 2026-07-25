EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Used 'Cheesy' Podcast Appearance to 'Desperately Try and Prove He's Still Fun'

Throughout the interview, Harry joked about everything from his morning routine and thinning hair to his distinctive red hair, prompting royal observers to suggest the appearance was an attempt to counter growing perceptions that he has become increasingly serious since stepping back from royal duties with his wife Meghan Markle, 44, in 2020.

One royal source told us: "The interview felt like Harry was keen to remind people of the witty, relaxed personality they used to associate with him before the family fallout. There was a noticeable effort to keep everything light."

Another insider added: "Some viewers found the jokes charming, while others thought the humor came across as a little forced and cheesy. It inevitably invited comparisons with the Harry people remember from his younger years and felt like a desperate attempt on his part to prove he is still 'fun.'"