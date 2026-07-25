EXCLUSIVE: King Charles and Queen Camilla's Separate Lives — Reason Monarch Refuses to Share Bed With Wife Revealed
July 25 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET
King Charles is making no secret of the physical toll age and old polo injuries have taken on him, as he now has a separate-bedroom arrangement with Queen Camilla while he battles cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 77-year-old monarch and his wife Camilla, 79, are said to keep three bedrooms at their residence – one each and one to share – reflecting a long royal tradition of sleeping separately – although sources told us the arrangement is also thought to help Charles manage chronic discomfort.
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Sleeping Arrangement
The king has previously spoken about back trouble, while Prince Harry, 41, described in his memoir Spare how his father relied on daily headstands and physiotherapy for neck and back pain, much of it stemming from polo.
Harry wrote he might stumble into his father's room and find him "doing his headstands" and added: "Prescribed by his physio, these exercises were the only effective remedy for the constant pain in Pa's neck and back."
He also said Charles's problems were caused by "Old polo injuries, mostly."
A palace source claimed: "The king has long been aware that old injuries can catch up with him, so the sleeping setup is really about managing comfort and preserving rest. It is far more practical than symbolic – giving both of them the space Charles and Camilla need to recover properly and sleep without unnecessary strain."
Another royal insider said: "Charles and Camilla's marriage is defined by closeness, not distance, and the bedroom arrangement is simply part of how they make life work. When someone has carried back pain for years, having the right sleeping space, the right support and the ability to rest without aggravating it can make a huge difference."
Polo Took Its Toll on King Charles
Charles' polo days were marked by both glamour and injury.
In 1990, then-Prince Charles, 42, spent a week in hospital after breaking his elbow in a match that required a three-hour operation, and nurse Gail Burbage recalled that he remained remarkably personable throughout his stay.
Burbage said: "It was an honor to care for him. He was personable, chatty – the ideal patient. Of course, we had certain protocol we had to follow, but he kept it all light-hearted and made it easy for us."
She added: "I went to the ward next door to get a menu. We came up with a plan to order a meal for him using a made-up name so no-one would know it was for the Prince. He ate it off the plastic trays we used at the time. He said it was really well-balanced."
The nurse said Charles also took time to speak to hospital staff, adding: "When he was able to start moving around, he would stop and speak to everyone – nurses, doctors, porters, cleaners – he wanted to know how we operated."
Harry also described a more dramatic polo accident involving his 'Pa' Charles, writing: "As a boy, I'd seen Pa take (a hard) fall, the horse giving way, the ground simultaneously smacking and swallowing him. I remembered thinking: 'Why's Pa snoring?' And then someone yelling, 'He's swallowed his tongue!'"
He concluded: "A quick-thinking player jumped from his horse and saved Pa's life."
King Charles 'Cancer Recovery Continues
Charles has faced his cancer battle with characteristic discipline, and while Buckingham Palace has kept the exact diagnosis private, the latest updates suggest his treatment is now easing after an encouraging response.
The monarch was diagnosed with a still undisclosed form of the disease in February 2024 after a hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement uncovered a separate form of cancer, and he has since continued state business while receiving outpatient treatment.
In December 2025, he said early detection and effective intervention meant his treatment schedule could be reduced, though he stressed it was not over.
In his message, Charles said: "This milestone both a blessing and testament to the extraordinary progress made in cancer care."
Buckingham Palace said the King "remains wholly positive about his treatment" and looked forward to returning to full public duty.
The monarch has used his own experience to underline the value of screening and prompt medical care, telling supporters "early diagnosis quite simply saves lives."