The king has previously spoken about back trouble, while Prince Harry, 41, described in his memoir Spare how his father relied on daily headstands and physiotherapy for neck and back pain, much of it stemming from polo.

Harry wrote he might stumble into his father's room and find him "doing his headstands" and added: "Prescribed by his physio, these exercises were the only effective remedy for the constant pain in Pa's neck and back."

He also said Charles's problems were caused by "Old polo injuries, mostly."

A palace source claimed: "The king has long been aware that old injuries can catch up with him, so the sleeping setup is really about managing comfort and preserving rest. It is far more practical than symbolic – giving both of them the space Charles and Camilla need to recover properly and sleep without unnecessary strain."

Another royal insider said: "Charles and Camilla's marriage is defined by closeness, not distance, and the bedroom arrangement is simply part of how they make life work. When someone has carried back pain for years, having the right sleeping space, the right support and the ability to rest without aggravating it can make a huge difference."