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EXCLUSIVE: Mel Gibson Refuses to Forget Danny Glover — 'Lethal Weapon' Star Sending Love and Support to Alzheimer's-Afflicted Big-Screen Partner

Mel Gibson is allegedly supporting Danny Glover as the 'Lethal Weapon' star battles Alzheimer's.
Source: MEGA

Mel Gibson is allegedly supporting Danny Glover as the 'Lethal Weapon' star battles Alzheimer's.

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July 25 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Mel Gibson and Danny Glover created an unforgettable crimefighting pair in the blockbuster Lethal Weapon series, going back nearly 40 years, and Gibson is determined to keep the bromance going – even though Alzheimer's disease is eating away at his pal's brain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On July 1, Glover bravely shared with the world that he had gotten the dreaded diagnosis.

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Mel Rallies Around Danny Glover

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A source said Mel Gibson has been offering Danny Glover support after the actor revealed his Alzheimer's diagnosis.
Source: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

A source said Mel Gibson has been offering Danny Glover support after the actor revealed his Alzheimer's diagnosis.

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"I'm still not accepting in my mind all parts of it," admitted the revered actor. "There are the moments that you keep remembering that validate the fact that you can remember stuff. And there are moments I'll never forget."

Sources said Mad Max Mel, 70, has been shaken to the core by 80-year-old Glover's diagnosis and has been burning up the phone lines to his old partner, offering friendship and support in any way possible.

"Danny never turned his back on Mel, even when pretty much everyone else in Hollywood was shunning him" because of anti-Semitic remarks, said an insider.

"Danny actually went on the record to defend his character. That is not something Mel will ever forget and he's now determined to show him the same sort of brotherhood. He's praying for him daily, of course, but he's also offering to help in whatever way he can."

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Mel Supports Friend Through Struggle

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Mandisa Glover said she first noticed signs of her father's condition in 2022.
Source: Joe Russo / MEGA

Mandisa Glover said she first noticed signs of her father's condition in 2022.

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Sources said Gibson has offered to spend time with Glover, work with him on his cognitive exercises and just be the friend he always was to him, while Glover is still often lucid and social.

"I think he's aware sometimes and then sometimes not," said Glover's daughter, Mandisa, 50.

She said she first noticed signs that something was wrong in 2022, right around the time her father received a humanitarian award at the Oscars.

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Mel Vows Unwavering Support Always

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An insider said Gibson offered Danny's family help with specialists, finances or anything else they may need.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Gibson offered Danny's family help with specialists, finances or anything else they may need.

An insider said: "Mel has told Danny's family that anything they need, whether it's money or finding the right specialists, or anything else, all they need to do is call and he will make it happen.

"He's very proud of Danny for facing this head-on and not hiding it, but there's no denying this is a very sad development.

"But Mel is refusing to go there. He's got high hopes for Danny and says he's the strongest man he knows, so he's not going to go down without a fight. Mel feels the best thing he can do for Danny is mirror that strength.

"There won't be any pity parties with Mel around."

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