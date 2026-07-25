EXCLUSIVE: Mel Gibson Refuses to Forget Danny Glover — 'Lethal Weapon' Star Sending Love and Support to Alzheimer's-Afflicted Big-Screen Partner

"I'm still not accepting in my mind all parts of it," admitted the revered actor. "There are the moments that you keep remembering that validate the fact that you can remember stuff. And there are moments I'll never forget."

Sources said Mad Max Mel, 70, has been shaken to the core by 80-year-old Glover's diagnosis and has been burning up the phone lines to his old partner, offering friendship and support in any way possible.

"Danny never turned his back on Mel, even when pretty much everyone else in Hollywood was shunning him" because of anti-Semitic remarks, said an insider.

"Danny actually went on the record to defend his character. That is not something Mel will ever forget and he's now determined to show him the same sort of brotherhood. He's praying for him daily, of course, but he's also offering to help in whatever way he can."