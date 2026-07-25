EXCLUSIVE: Mel Gibson Refuses to Forget Danny Glover — 'Lethal Weapon' Star Sending Love and Support to Alzheimer's-Afflicted Big-Screen Partner
July 25 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Mel Gibson and Danny Glover created an unforgettable crimefighting pair in the blockbuster Lethal Weapon series, going back nearly 40 years, and Gibson is determined to keep the bromance going – even though Alzheimer's disease is eating away at his pal's brain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On July 1, Glover bravely shared with the world that he had gotten the dreaded diagnosis.
Mel Rallies Around Danny Glover
"I'm still not accepting in my mind all parts of it," admitted the revered actor. "There are the moments that you keep remembering that validate the fact that you can remember stuff. And there are moments I'll never forget."
Sources said Mad Max Mel, 70, has been shaken to the core by 80-year-old Glover's diagnosis and has been burning up the phone lines to his old partner, offering friendship and support in any way possible.
"Danny never turned his back on Mel, even when pretty much everyone else in Hollywood was shunning him" because of anti-Semitic remarks, said an insider.
"Danny actually went on the record to defend his character. That is not something Mel will ever forget and he's now determined to show him the same sort of brotherhood. He's praying for him daily, of course, but he's also offering to help in whatever way he can."
Mel Supports Friend Through Struggle
Sources said Gibson has offered to spend time with Glover, work with him on his cognitive exercises and just be the friend he always was to him, while Glover is still often lucid and social.
"I think he's aware sometimes and then sometimes not," said Glover's daughter, Mandisa, 50.
She said she first noticed signs that something was wrong in 2022, right around the time her father received a humanitarian award at the Oscars.
Mel Vows Unwavering Support Always
An insider said: "Mel has told Danny's family that anything they need, whether it's money or finding the right specialists, or anything else, all they need to do is call and he will make it happen.
"He's very proud of Danny for facing this head-on and not hiding it, but there's no denying this is a very sad development.
"But Mel is refusing to go there. He's got high hopes for Danny and says he's the strongest man he knows, so he's not going to go down without a fight. Mel feels the best thing he can do for Danny is mirror that strength.
"There won't be any pity parties with Mel around."