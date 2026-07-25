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Home > Exclusives > Courteney Cox
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EXCLUSIVE: You Gotta Have Friends! Lovelorn Courteney Cox 'Leaning on Matt LeBlanc' as She Reels From Latest Split

Courteney Cox is allegedly leaning on Matt LeBlanc for support after her latest romantic split.
Source: MEGA

Courteney Cox is allegedly leaning on Matt LeBlanc for support after her latest romantic split.

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July 25 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Courteney Cox's friends are there for her – and one in particular is making her pulse race, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cox has been reaching out to her former Friends costars for support following her split from Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, 50, after more than a decade of dating, and sources said Matt LeBlanc has been front and center – to the point where people are speculating about a possible romance blooming.

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A source said Matt LeBlanc has been supporting Courteney Cox following her split from Johnny McDaid.
Source: MEGA

A source said Matt LeBlanc has been supporting Courteney Cox following her split from Johnny McDaid.

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"Courteney's been quietly licking her wounds for months," said a source. "She didn't tell many people when she and Johnny broke up because she just couldn't face everyone having an opinion, but she did confide in a handful of people, including Matt," whom the actress has in the past called "a gem of a human being."

"They have so much history and this lifelong bond, but they did kind of lose touch over the years."

Sources said it was the tragic death of cast member Matthew Perry in 2023 that finally reunited Cox, 62, with Perry, 59.

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According to a source, Matthew Perry's 2023 death helped reunite Cox and LeBlanc.
Source: MEGA

According to a source, Matthew Perry's 2023 death helped reunite Cox and LeBlanc.

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"He's been the best medicine" for Cox because "he has a way of making her laugh and see life in a different way when she's feeling down, and that's done wonders for her," said a source.

"Of course, that has people around them saying that they should be more than friends, that maybe the person they've been looking for has been there all along. They just need to open their eyes and see it."

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