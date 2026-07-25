EXCLUSIVE: You Gotta Have Friends! Lovelorn Courteney Cox 'Leaning on Matt LeBlanc' as She Reels From Latest Split

"Courteney's been quietly licking her wounds for months," said a source. "She didn't tell many people when she and Johnny broke up because she just couldn't face everyone having an opinion, but she did confide in a handful of people, including Matt," whom the actress has in the past called "a gem of a human being."

"They have so much history and this lifelong bond, but they did kind of lose touch over the years."

Sources said it was the tragic death of cast member Matthew Perry in 2023 that finally reunited Cox, 62, with Perry, 59.