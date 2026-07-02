'Lethal Weapon' star Danny Glover, 79, Reveals Heartbreaking Alzheimer's Battle – 'I Can Live With It'
July 2 2026, Published 8:50 a.m. ET
Lethal Weapon star Danny Glover is battling Alzheimer's Disease, the actor has confirmed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 79-year-old has been suffering with the condition for three years and admits his speech, movements and memories have since slowed, but he remains active.
'Things Are Going To Be Different'
Speaking to NBC, he said: "I can live with it in a sense. I'm sure as it advances, things are going to be different and changing."
A four-time Emmy winner, Glover is best known for his role in the Lethal Weapon series and The Color Purple film.
In the interview with former NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt that aired on The Today Show, Glover and members of his family said they want to help change the stigma around the disease by speaking out about his condition.
"I think it's really important for him to have control of his own narrative, of his own life story," Glover's daughter Mandisa said.
'Pieces Of The Story Were Missing'
"That's really important. And the time is now. What better time but now for him to speak for himself?"
Mandisa noticed something was "going on" with her dad ahead of his Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis.
Speaking to People, she explained: "The history of my dad is that he remembers every single thing back to 1970, what corner he was standing on, who he spoke to, what they spoke about, what color they were wearing, everything."
However, she began noticing in 2022 that "pieces of the story (were) missing" when the actor shared stories "about his parents" she'd heard "over and over" growing up.
"I said, 'I wonder what’s going on,'" Mandisa, who said her father is now "aware sometimes and then sometimes not," she recalled.
'Millions Of People Suffering From it'
She went on to brand Glover's dementia battle "depressing," saying: "It's a change in the core of who you think you are or don't think you are."
The experience has been "very hard" for Mandisa, who tries to "just … live the day for what it is."
Glover shared his own struggles to reconcile with his health battle, saying he has had "to acknowledge that it’s happening to you and at the same time that there are millions of people suffering from it."
The Grammy nominee added: "I’m still not accepting in my mind all parts of it. There are the moments that you keep remembering that validate the fact that you can remember stuff. And there are moments I’ll never forget.
"I don’t feel like it’s the end of my life," he continued, declaring he has "work to do."
As for the message Glover wants to share with the public, he said: "I still have my daughter, I have friends. I want to just say, your life continues."