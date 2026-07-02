'Lethal Weapon' star Danny Glover, 79, Reveals Heartbreaking Alzheimer's Battle – 'I Can Live With It'

Speaking to NBC, he said: "I can live with it in a sense. I'm sure as it advances, things are going to be different and changing."

A four-time Emmy winner, Glover is best known for his role in the Lethal Weapon series and The Color Purple film.

In the interview with former NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt that aired on The Today Show, Glover and members of his family said they want to help change the stigma around the disease by speaking out about his condition.

"I think it's really important for him to have control of his own narrative, of his own life story," Glover's daughter Mandisa said.