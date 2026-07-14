Prince Harry Finally Admits He's Balding After Bashing Brother William's 'Alarming' Hair Loss: 'Nothing Really Happening on Top' Anymore

Harry's admission came during a crude conversation about his grooming habits, where he admitted his daily routine is to "s---, shower and shave" during an appearance on former UK rugby player Joe Marler's podcast on July 13.

"You know, I trim my beard every five or six days just to keep it a little bit tidy," he shared. "Nothing, nothing really happening on top."

"I get a haircut; otherwise, I try not to look at what's happening,'' Harry noted, appearing to refer to his hair loss.