Prince Harry Finally Admits He's Balding After Bashing Brother William's 'Alarming' Hair Loss: 'Nothing Really Happening on Top' Anymore
July 14 2026, Updated 2:25 p.m. ET
After Prince Harry took a swipe at brother Prince William's "alarming baldness" in his memoir, the Duke of Sussex has finally conceded he's meeting the same fate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry, 41, has made subtle references to his thinning locks over the years, but confessed on a recent podcast that he rarely needs haircuts anymore.
'I Try Not to Look at What's Happening'
Harry's admission came during a crude conversation about his grooming habits, where he admitted his daily routine is to "s---, shower and shave" during an appearance on former UK rugby player Joe Marler's podcast on July 13.
"You know, I trim my beard every five or six days just to keep it a little bit tidy," he shared. "Nothing, nothing really happening on top."
"I get a haircut; otherwise, I try not to look at what's happening,'' Harry noted, appearing to refer to his hair loss.
Prince Harry Mocked Brother William's 'Alarming Baldness'
Harry bashed William's balding situation in his 2023 memoir, Spare, when he recalled looking at his brother during their grandfather Prince Philip's 2021 funeral and being shocked at what he saw.
"I looked at Willy, really looked at him, maybe for the first time since we were boys. I took it all in: his familiar scowl, which had always been his default in dealings with me; his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mummy, which was fading with time," Harry wrote.
William didn't need his now-vanished blonde locks to resemble the late Princess Diana, as they share the same facial features, including similarly shaped blue eyes.
Harry, on the other hand, inherited the Spencer family's red hair, but more of his father, King Charles III's facial characteristics.
The duke was pressed by Anderson Cooper over his barbed jab at William's hair loss during a 2023 interview with 60 Minutes.
"I don't see it as cutting at all. My brother and I love each other. I love him deeply," Harry claimed. "There has been a lot of pain between the two of us... None of anything I've written... is ever intended to hurt my family."
Prince Harry's Attempts at Hiding His Hair Loss
William attempted to hide his thinning hair with a comb-over, but at 35, he accepted his situation.
The future king debuted a new look with his head shorn except for a buzz cut on the sides in 2018, which he has worn ever since.
As a result, William has since been named the "Sexiest Bald Man Alive" several times in an annual index.
For Harry's part, he hinted at his declining hairline in a November 2025 interview while defending his decision to wear a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap at a World Series game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
"When you're missing a lot of hair on top, and you're sitting under floodlights, you'll take any hat that’s available," he noted.