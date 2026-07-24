Melania Trump Snubs Rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner as Security Threats Against Family Rocket

Little details were given to explain her no-show, but a White House spokesperson said it was due to a prior commitment.

JD Vance will also be absent from the dinner, having just welcomed his fourth child with wife Usha.

The rescheduled event will take place at the Waldorf Astoria, a change from its usual venue at the Washington Hilton, where the alleged assassination attempt took place.

Cole Tomas Allen, the alleged gunman, pleaded not guilty to all charges during a court appearance in May.