Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump to Attend Rescheduled White House Correspondents Dinner After Assassination Attempt — 'We Cannot Allow Lunatics to Change Our Way of Life'

Picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has declared he will be attending the rescheduled White House Correspondents Dinner, despite assassination attempt.

June 3 2026, Published 8:42 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump has confirmed he will attend the rescheduled White House Correspondents Dinner, insisting “lunatics” won’t stop him living his life.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 79, delivered the powerful message on Truth Social where he told of the new date for the event, which was abruptly canceled in April after gunman Cole Allen, 31, stormed past a Secret Service checkpoint wielding a shotgun, handgun and multiple knives.

Article continues below advertisement

Increased Level Of Security

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Donald Trump
Source: mega

The rescheduled event will feature increased security after April's incident.

Article continues below advertisement

The dinner, which will feature ramped up security, has since been rescheduled for July 24, according to the White House Correspondents' Association, which organizes the annual do.

Trump said: "In a sign of strength and fortitude, it was just announced that the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which violently ended rather abruptly on April 25th, will be rescheduled to July 24th.

"This announcement is a very good thing in that we cannot allow Lunatics to change our way of life, or even its scheduling.

"I was asked to be there, and speak, by Weijia Jiang, President of The White House Correspondents’ Association, and have accepted."

Article continues below advertisement

'It Will Be A Hot Ticket'

Picture of Donald Trump
Source: mega

The president insisted the rescheduled event will not be one to miss.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump revealed that the event will be hosted at his former Washington, DC, hotel, now the Waldorf Astoria.

"In any event, it will be a 'HOT' ticket! Interestingly, the location will be The Waldorf Astoria, on Pennsylvania Avenue, a Building and Ballroom that I built."

He noted that he may have to redo his speech, floating: "I don't know whether or not I will give the same rather nasty statements, at least as it concerns certain people, but we will soon find out."

Allen is currently serving pretrial detention in Washington; he faces life in prison on charges of attempted assassination of a US President, among others.

Article continues below advertisement

Diving For Cover

Picture of Cole Tomas Allen
Source: MEGA

Cole Allen is accused of attempting to assassinate President Trump during April's event.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Scott Pelley

60 Minutes' Turmoil: Read Word-For-Word The Scathing 248-Word Email That Ended Scott Pelley's Three Decades at CBS

Photo of Scott Pelley

CBS Bloodbath: '60 Minutes' Veteran Scott Pelley Ousted After Explosive Showdown With Network Bosses

Article continues below advertisement

The attack was the third alleged assassination attempt on Trump in three years, the first took place at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July 2024, the second followed three months later at a golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Cole allegedly shot a Secret Service agent while sprinting through a magnetometer and was immediately apprehended.

Secret Service opened fire on Cole, startling the dinner attendees in an adjacent room, prompting many to dive for cover under their tables.

Later that evening, Trump gave a press conference from the White House Press Briefing room _ still wearing his tuxedo — where he said he would like to see the dinner rescheduled within 30 days.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The July event is likely to be a 'more intimate gathering.'

The WHCA said in its email that the rescheduled dinner will feature enhanced security and screening processes after many were left wondering how Allen was able to infiltrate the venue heavily armed.

"The event will feature significantly enhanced safety measures and new access procedures," Jiang said in her email to WHCA members.

The re-run will also "be a more intimate gathering," presumably with less guests, according to the dispatch.

The dinner has been held annually for over a century and is meant as a celebration of the First Amendment and U.S. citizens' freedom of speech rights.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.