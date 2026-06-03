Donald Trump to Attend Rescheduled White House Correspondents Dinner After Assassination Attempt — 'We Cannot Allow Lunatics to Change Our Way of Life'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 79, delivered the powerful message on Truth Social where he told of the new date for the event, which was abruptly canceled in April after gunman Cole Allen , 31, stormed past a Secret Service checkpoint wielding a shotgun, handgun and multiple knives.

Donald Trump has confirmed he will attend the rescheduled White House Correspondents Dinner , insisting “lunatics” won’t stop him living his life.

The dinner, which will feature ramped up security, has since been rescheduled for July 24, according to the White House Correspondents' Association, which organizes the annual do.

Trump said: "In a sign of strength and fortitude, it was just announced that the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which violently ended rather abruptly on April 25th, will be rescheduled to July 24th.

"This announcement is a very good thing in that we cannot allow Lunatics to change our way of life, or even its scheduling.

"I was asked to be there, and speak, by Weijia Jiang, President of The White House Correspondents’ Association, and have accepted."