EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Branded 'Hypocrites' for Insisting on Royal Titles for Their Kids
July 25 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been branded "hypocrites" amid renewed criticism over their children's royal titles, with critics accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of wanting the privileges of monarchy despite stepping away from royal life and repeatedly criticizing the institution.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex and his 44-year-old former actress wife Markle quit as senior working royals in 2020 before relocating to California, where they have built commercial careers through media and entertainment projects.
Royal Title Clash Sparks Backlash Over 'Hypocrisy'
Sources now tell us the couple could spend more time in the UK following a recent meeting with King Charles, 77, at Highgrove House, prompting fresh debate over their continued use of royal titles for their kids Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.
One royal source told us: "Many people struggle to reconcile Harry and Meghan's criticism of royal life with their determination to retain royal styles for their children. That contradiction is fueling accusations of hypocrisy."
Another insider added: "Supporters argue the titles are their children's birthright, but critics believe the couple is trying to keep one foot inside the monarchy while continuing to distance themselves from it publicly."
Presenter Slams Sussexes' 'Best Of Both Worlds' Approach
TalkTV presenter Jeremy Kyle has also accused the couple of sending mixed messages over their relationship with Britain and the Royal Family, adding they "suddenly" wanted their children Archie and Lilibet to have prince and princess titles.
He said: "It is complete hypocrisy by both of them. And again, a bit like politicians, do they not suss out that the British public, the silent majority, have an opinion of them that frankly isn't going to change?"
Royal commentator Dickie Arbiter echoed Kyle's view, arguing public attitudes remained firmly entrenched.
He said it was "not going to change" and suggested the couple appeared to want "the best of both worlds."
Explosive Claims Follow High-Profile US Departure
Harry and Markle's departure from royal duties followed years of intense media scrutiny in Britain.
After settling in California, they signed a series of high-profile commercial deals, including a podcast agreement with Spotify, while continuing to speak publicly about their experiences inside the monarchy.
During their widely watched 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle revealed the emotional toll royal life had taken on her mental health.
She said she had found life within the Royal Family so difficult at times she "didn't want to be alive any more."
In the same interview, Harry and Markle alleged an unnamed member of the Royal Family had raised concerns about "how dark" the skin of their unborn son Archie might be.
The claims sparked global headlines and intensified scrutiny of the monarchy.
Two years later, Harry rejected suggestions he had personally described the Royal Family as racist, maintaining that the characterization had come from media coverage rather than his own words.
Secret Highgrove Reunion Hints At UK Return
Harry, Markle, Archie and Lilibet this month reunited privately with King Charles at his Gloucestershire residence, Highgrove House, in what observers viewed as a potentially significant step toward improving family relations.
Speculation has also grown that the Sussexes are considering spending more time in Britain, with sources indicating they could use a holiday home in Portugal as a base for visits while balancing their lives in the United States.
An insider claimed,: "The renewed discussion has once again placed the family's royal status under the spotlight, with debate continuing over whether the couple can successfully balance independence from the monarchy while retaining its historic titles and connections."