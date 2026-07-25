EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Branded 'Hypocrites' for Insisting on Royal Titles for Their Kids

Harry and Markle's departure from royal duties followed years of intense media scrutiny in Britain.

After settling in California, they signed a series of high-profile commercial deals, including a podcast agreement with Spotify, while continuing to speak publicly about their experiences inside the monarchy.

During their widely watched 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle revealed the emotional toll royal life had taken on her mental health.

She said she had found life within the Royal Family so difficult at times she "didn't want to be alive any more."

In the same interview, Harry and Markle alleged an unnamed member of the Royal Family had raised concerns about "how dark" the skin of their unborn son Archie might be.

The claims sparked global headlines and intensified scrutiny of the monarchy.

Two years later, Harry rejected suggestions he had personally described the Royal Family as racist, maintaining that the characterization had come from media coverage rather than his own words.