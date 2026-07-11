The July 9 order directs the Forensic Diagnostic Center of District Nine to examine Siders Sr. and determine whether he understands the nature and objective of the criminal proceedings against him and whether he is capable of assisting in his own defense.

As Radar previously reported, Siders Sr. was released on bond after suffering injuries during transport to jail, where authorities said he fell and required emergency medical treatment.

Prosecutors previously warned the county could face mounting medical costs if Siders Sr. remained hospitalized while in custody, prompting the court to approve his release on bond while the criminal case moved forward.