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EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Grandpa Gary Siders Sr. Seeks Insanity Defense as Judge Orders Mental Evaluation — Days After Authorities Discovered '16 Feral Children' in Home 

Mugshot of Gary Siders Sr
Source: Vinson County Court

The 'House of Horror' case has taken another turn.

July 10 2026, Published 8:04 p.m. ET

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The Ohio grandpa accused in the shocking "House of Horrors" case is now seeking an insanity defense after a judge ordered a forensic mental evaluation to determine whether he is competent to stand trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Vinton County Common Pleas Judge Laina Fetherolf Rogers granted Gary Siders Sr.'s request for a forensic evaluation to determine both whether he is competent to stand trial and whether he may be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

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Gary Siders Sr. Released On Bond

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Mugshot Gary Siders Sr.
Source: Vinson County Court

Gary Siders Sr. was released on bond after suffering injuries during transport to jail.

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The July 9 order directs the Forensic Diagnostic Center of District Nine to examine Siders Sr. and determine whether he understands the nature and objective of the criminal proceedings against him and whether he is capable of assisting in his own defense.

As Radar previously reported, Siders Sr. was released on bond after suffering injuries during transport to jail, where authorities said he fell and required emergency medical treatment.

Prosecutors previously warned the county could face mounting medical costs if Siders Sr. remained hospitalized while in custody, prompting the court to approve his release on bond while the criminal case moved forward.

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Mental Healthy Evaluation Ordered

Prosecutors previously argued Gary Siders Sr.’s ongoing hospitalization while in custody could place a substantial financial burden on the county.
Source: PEXELS

Prosecutors previously argued Gary Siders Sr.’s ongoing hospitalization while in custody could place a substantial financial burden on the county.

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Now, the case has taken another dramatic turn. If the court-appointed examiner determines Siders Sr. is incapable of understanding the proceedings or assisting in his defense, the report must also address whether his competency could likely be restored through treatment within one year.

The examiner must further recommend the least restrictive treatment or placement necessary while balancing Siders Sr.'s treatment needs with public safety.

The evaluation will also determine whether Siders Sr. was legally insane at the time of the alleged offenses, an issue that could become central to the prosecution if a not guilty by reason of insanity defense is ultimately pursued.

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Vinson County Investigators
Source: Vinson County Court

Authorities launched the investigation after discovering what they described as horrific living conditions inside the family’s rural Ohio home

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The newly signed order also tolls Ohio's speedy-trial clock while competency is being evaluated, extending the amount of time prosecutors have to bring the case to trial until the issue is resolved.

As Radar previously reported, authorities launched the investigation after discovering what they described as horrific living conditions inside the family’s rural Ohio home, where officials alleged 16 children had been living in squalor.

The disturbing allegations quickly drew national attention as prosecutors moved forward with criminal charges against Siders Sr., his wife, Christina, 66, his son, Gary, 36, and his son's wife, Elizabeth Siders.

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Vinson County Investigators
Source: Vinson County Court

Investigators discovered 16 children living in deplorable conditions, later described many of the children as appearing 'almost feral.'

The latest development in the rapidly evolving criminal case, which has generated a series of court filings in recent weeks as both sides prepare for trial.

Siders Sr. has not been found incompetent or legally insane. Instead, the court-ordered evaluation will determine whether he is competent to stand trial, whether he understood the nature of his alleged actions at the time of the offenses, and whether a not guilty by reason of insanity defense is supported under Ohio law.

At this time, the criminal case remains ongoing.

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