EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Accused of Sending 'Unsolicited Sex Video' in Explosive Lawsuit — As Pop Singer Seeks to Void 2024 Settlement Agreement With Popular '90s Comedian

Comedian Carrot Top has been hit with a bombshell federal lawsuit by a former opening act who accused the entertainer of sending him an unsolicited sexually explicit video before allegedly convincing him to sign a settlement agreement he now claims should be thrown out, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Brian Evans, a singer and former Republican congressional candidate from Hawaii, filed the complaint against Carrot Top – whose real name is Scott Thompson – in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 8.

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Lawsuit Details Shocking Video Allegations

Source: MEGA Singer Brian Evans claimed he was 'immediately shocked, disturbed and offended' by the unsolicited transmission and said he deleted the video.

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According to the complaint, Evans alleged the video depicted Carrot Top engaged in oral s-x with a male who appeared "significantly younger" than the comic. Evans claimed he was "immediately shocked, disturbed and offended" by the unsolicited transmission and said he deleted the video before later discovering it had been preserved in his iCloud account. He further alleged he notified Carrot Top's representatives of the video's existence and objected to having received it. Evans alleged the incident fundamentally changed his view of Carrot Top, destroyed the trust between them, and became evidence, in his view, that later promises of friendship and professional assistance were false.

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Trauma Claims Fuel Settlement Challenge

Source: MEGA According to the complaint, Evans alleges Carrot Top later made promises of future entertainment opportunities before the pair reached a settlement.

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In the filing, Evans seeks to rescind a 2024 settlement agreement, alleging he lacked the mental capacity to knowingly enter into the contract due to severe psychological trauma stemming from the devastating August 2023 Maui wildfires. According to the complaint, Evans was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, and insomnia following the disaster. He claimed the conditions significantly impaired his judgment, decision-making abilities, and understanding of the long-term legal consequences of the settlement. Evans further alleged that his treating psychiatric providers concluded he lacked the mental capacity to enter into contractual agreements during the period in which the settlement was negotiated and signed.

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Promises Never Materialized

Source: MEGA Evans alleges he would not have agreed to the settlement had he fully understood its legal consequences, according to the federal complaint.

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According to the complaint, Evans contends Carrot Top later made representations about future entertainment opportunities, including assistance with projects, performances and productions, which allegedly influenced his decision to resolve their dispute through the 2024 settlement. Evans alleged those promises never materialized and claimed he would not have agreed to the settlement had he fully understood its legal consequences or possessed the mental capacity to evaluate the agreement. The complaint further alleges Evans signed a stipulation of dismissal that did not contain a case caption, court designation, or case number at the time of execution.

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Carrot Top Yet to Respond

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Source: MEGA Carrot Top has not yet filed a response to the complaint, and the allegations remain unproven.