EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Dealt New Blow as His First Name is Branded 'Toxic' After Baby Poll Result

Now, data released by the Office for National Statistics shows only 125 babies were named Andrew in England and Wales in 2025, placing the moniker joint 334th in the rankings alongside Zorawar, Walter and Hussain.

The figures reflect a steep and long-term decline for a name which once ranked among the most popular in Britain during the 1960s, when Mountbatten-Windsor himself was born.

A royal source said: "The name Andrew has become deeply unfashionable, and in some circles is even seen as tainted. Parents are highly sensitive to cultural associations, and this is a clear case where a public figure's controversies have reshaped perceptions of what was once a classic, widely accepted name. It is difficult to separate the name from the baggage it now carries."

The figures mark a dramatic reversal from previous decades.

In 1964, Andrew ranked as the third most popular boys' name in England and Wales, maintaining a place in the top 100 throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

By 1996, when detailed annual tracking began, 2,676 boys were named Andrew, placing it 29th. The latest tally represents a sharp decline over nearly three decades, culminating in its current historic low.