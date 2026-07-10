EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Sussexes! Meghan Markle 'Planning Massive Reality TV Move With the Help of Momager Kris Jenner'

Ambitious Markle, 44, is said to have renewed her friendship with Jenner, 70, in recent months, signaling their "reunion" publicly with a curated Mother's Day gift from her lifestyle brand , As Ever.

Meghan Markle is said to have set her sights on a major reality television move with Kris Jenner – in a development insiders have told RadarOnline.com has left Prince Harry "deeply uneasy" as he attempts to rebuild ties with the royal family.

Markle appears to have renewed her friendship with Kris Jenner.

Jenner acknowledged the gesture on social media, thanking Markle for a hamper of candles and chocolates.

The renewed connection follows speculation of a rift after the so-called "photogate" controversy at Jenner's birthday celebration in November. Meanwhile, Harry, 41, has been in the UK pursuing legal and personal efforts.

A source close to the couple told us: "It genuinely unsettles Harry to see this relationship taking such a prominent role again."

They added: "At a time when he is making a conscious effort to repair long-damaged ties with his family, he worries that being publicly linked so closely with reality television figures sends the wrong message and could jeopardize that progress."

The insider continued: "From his point of view, it creates a disconnect between the life he is trying to rebuild and the image being projected."