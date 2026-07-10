EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Sussexes! Meghan Markle 'Planning Massive Reality TV Move With the Help of Momager Kris Jenner'
July 10 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to have set her sights on a major reality television move with Kris Jenner – in a development insiders have told RadarOnline.com has left Prince Harry "deeply uneasy" as he attempts to rebuild ties with the royal family.
Ambitious Markle, 44, is said to have renewed her friendship with Jenner, 70, in recent months, signaling their "reunion" publicly with a curated Mother's Day gift from her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
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Jenner acknowledged the gesture on social media, thanking Markle for a hamper of candles and chocolates.
The renewed connection follows speculation of a rift after the so-called "photogate" controversy at Jenner's birthday celebration in November. Meanwhile, Harry, 41, has been in the UK pursuing legal and personal efforts.
A source close to the couple told us: "It genuinely unsettles Harry to see this relationship taking such a prominent role again."
They added: "At a time when he is making a conscious effort to repair long-damaged ties with his family, he worries that being publicly linked so closely with reality television figures sends the wrong message and could jeopardize that progress."
The insider continued: "From his point of view, it creates a disconnect between the life he is trying to rebuild and the image being projected."
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The insider claimed Markle's outreach to Jenner reflects a "calculated effort" to strengthen her position in Hollywood and is part of a plan to use the self-styled 'momager' to help her create a family reality TV show of her own.
Sources note Markle views Jenner – long regarded as a central architect of the Kardashian family's media empire – as a "future strategic partner" capable of expanding Markle's brand influence in an increasingly competitive TV market.
An entertainment industry insider claimed, "Meghan sees Kris as someone who understands how to turn visibility into longevity.
"There is a belief that a reality-based project, handled carefully, could redefine how Meghan connects with audiences while maintaining control over her narrative."
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The renewed alliance comes after tensions surrounding images from Jenner's recent 70th birthday, which were reportedly removed at the Sussexes' request due to their timing with the UK's Remembrance Day.
The move drew criticism, including from Kim Kardashian, who described the situation as "so crazy and ridiculous.
Despite that episode, sources suggest Markle has worked hard to repair the relationship, as she recognizes Jenner's "usefulness" to her brand.
One insider said: "Public backing from someone like Kris carries real weight in entertainment and influencer circles. Meghan views that kind of support as essential to maintaining momentum and opening new opportunities."
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Harry, however, is described as cautious about deeper involvement in celebrity-driven ventures.
A source said: "He is far more comfortable staying out of the spotlight than becoming further entangled in that scene. He is very aware of how these associations are perceived publicly, and he feels it risks pulling him back into a narrative that does not reflect what he wants to represent."
The divergence between Markle and Harry's points of view when it comes to the world of celebrity highlights broader differences in outlook between the couple.
Markle, whose career began in television as an actress on Suits and as a game show "briefcase girl" on Deal Or No Deal, is said to approach fame as a platform for business expansion, while Harry's priorities remain tied to reputation and family reconciliation with the royal family.
An insider said, "Meghan is very driven by creating something that reflects her independence. In her view, aligning with Kris is a way to elevate that ambition.
"The underlying issue is that Harry and Meghan's priorities are no longer perfectly aligned. Kris has come to symbolize that gap – representing a path Meghan is eager to pursue, and one Harry feels less comfortable embracing."