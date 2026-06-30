EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Reality TV Icon Friendship 'Leaving Prince Harry Mortified' As He Battles for Royal Family Reunion
June 29 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has publicly reignited her friendship with Kris Jenner in a move sources told RadarOnline.com has left Prince Harry "mortified" as he continues efforts to repair relations with the royal family.
The Duchess of Sussex signaled the renewed bond over Mother's Day in May, sending Jenner a curated hamper from her lifestyle brand As Ever, including candles and chocolates. Jenner publicly thanked her on social media, writing: "Thank you @Meghan @aseverofficial for the beautiful Mother's Day gifts! These candles smell so delicious! Happy Mother's Day."
Prince Harry's Hollywood Fears Revealed
The gesture followed months of speculation the pair had fallen out after a controversy surrounding photos from Jenner's 70th birthday party in November.
The Sussexes, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and now live in Montecito, California, have since focused on media and commercial ventures, while Harry has reportedly been exploring ways to reconnect with his father, King Charles, 77.
"It genuinely unsettles Harry to see this relationship taking such a prominent role again," a source close to the couple told us.
"At a time when he is making a conscious effort to repair long-damaged ties with his family, he worries that being publicly linked so closely with reality television figures sends the wrong message and could jeopardize that progress."
The insider continued: "From his point of view, it creates a disconnect between the life he is trying to rebuild and the image being projected. He never envisioned himself operating in these kinds of circles, and there is a sense of disbelief about how far things have shifted. It leaves him feeling uncomfortable and, at times, overly scrutinized in a way that doesn't sit well with him."
Kris Jenner Alliance Back On
The renewed connection comes after what had been widely viewed as a breakdown in Markle and Jenner's relationship following the so-called "photogate" incident late last year.
Images of the Sussexes at Jenner's lavish, Bond-themed birthday celebration were removed from social media shortly after being posted, reportedly at the couple's request due to the timing with the UK's Remembrance Day.
The decision drew criticism, including from Kim Kardashian, who described the issue as "so crazy and ridiculous."
Despite the episode, sources said Markle has worked to repair the relationship with the Kardashian clan, viewing Jenner as a valuable ally in Hollywood.
"Meghan views Kris as a powerful and highly strategic figure who understands exactly how to build and sustain influence," an insider claimed.
"She recognizes the value of having someone with that level of experience and visibility firmly in her corner, particularly at a time when some of her other high-profile connections have become more distant."
The source added, "Public backing from someone like Kris carries real weight in entertainment and influencer circles, and Meghan sees it as not just supportive, but essential to maintaining momentum. In her eyes, it's the kind of alliance that can open doors, shape perception, and reinforce her position in an increasingly competitive space."
Harry, however, is said to remain uneasy about the association.
"He is far more comfortable staying out of the spotlight than becoming further entangled in that scene," a source said. "From his perspective, stepping deeper into that world only reinforces an image he has been actively trying to distance himself from for some time."
The insider added: "He is very aware of how these associations are perceived publicly, and he feels it risks pulling him back into a narrative that doesn't reflect who he is or what he wants to represent going forward."
The source added Harry is particularly wary of perceptions he and Markle have become overly focused on celebrity culture at the expense of their original charitable ambitions.
The tension reflects broader differences in outlook between the couple.
Markle, who was raised in Los Angeles and built a career in television before marrying into the royal family, is described as pragmatic about fame and business opportunities.
Harry, by contrast, grew up within the constraints of royal life and is said to be more cautious about public image and legacy.
Brand Vs Royal Future
"Meghan is very driven by the idea of creating something enduring that reflects her own vision and independence," a source said. "She is determined to shape her success on her own terms rather than rely on traditional structures.
"She has a great deal of admiration for what Kris has built over the years and sees her as a uniquely skilled operator in that space. In Meghan's view, Kris is exactly the kind of person who can help elevate her ambitions and push her brand to a much bigger, more influential level."
The same insider added Markle is "beyond caring about personal attacks" and is focused on expanding her brand.
Harry's priorities appear more closely tied to family reconciliation.
Sources have told us he is seeking a form of part-time royal role that would allow him to divide his time between the US and the UK, though no formal agreement has been confirmed.
But an insider warned: "The underlying issue is that Harry and Meghan's priorities are no longer perfectly aligned. They are moving toward different visions of what their future should look like, even if they are still trying to make it work together.
"In many ways, Kris has come to represent that gap between them – she embodies the kind of path Meghan is eager to pursue, while also highlighting the direction Harry feels less comfortable embracing."