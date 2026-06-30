EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Reality TV Icon Friendship 'Leaving Prince Harry Mortified' As He Battles for Royal Family Reunion

The gesture followed months of speculation the pair had fallen out after a controversy surrounding photos from Jenner's 70th birthday party in November.

The Sussexes, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and now live in Montecito, California, have since focused on media and commercial ventures, while Harry has reportedly been exploring ways to reconnect with his father, King Charles, 77.

"It genuinely unsettles Harry to see this relationship taking such a prominent role again," a source close to the couple told us.

"At a time when he is making a conscious effort to repair long-damaged ties with his family, he worries that being publicly linked so closely with reality television figures sends the wrong message and could jeopardize that progress."

The insider continued: "From his point of view, it creates a disconnect between the life he is trying to rebuild and the image being projected. He never envisioned himself operating in these kinds of circles, and there is a sense of disbelief about how far things have shifted. It leaves him feeling uncomfortable and, at times, overly scrutinized in a way that doesn't sit well with him."