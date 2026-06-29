Kevin Spacey Claims He's Coming Out of 'Showbusiness Jail' and Feels 'Much More Welcome' — As He Eyes Hollywood Comeback

He asked Spacey if he remains in "showbusiness jail," to which the The Usual Suspects star responded by saying he feels "less in jail than I did."

The actor was sidelined by mainstream Hollywood after multiple men accused him of sexual misconduct, which he has consistently denied. In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp became the first to accuse Spacey of sexually abusing him. He claimed the incident occurred in 1986 – Spacey would have been 26, while Rapp was 14.

More than a dozen men subsequently accused Spacey of sexual misconduct, all of which he has either denied or insisted were consensual.