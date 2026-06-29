Trump Torched by Critics After Branding Key Housing Bill a 'Big Yawn' — After Prez Was Repeatedly Accused of Falling Asleep in Public

As clips made rounds on social media, Trump was slammed by critics who accused him of not caring about affordability and struggling families in the United States.

One X user wrote, "There you go America. He only cares about housing if he’s cashing in on it," and another person jabbed, "It doesn’t directly affect him so he doesn’t care."

Jessica Tarlov, a political consultant and co-host on Fox News' The Five, also shared the video and captioned it, "A fake election fraud bill is more important than having somewhere to live. Good to know!"

California representative Mike Levin also weighed in on Trump's controversial remarks.

"People can’t afford housing, we pass a big bipartisan bill, and Trump’s review is 'big yawn.' Of course it is. Your rent, your mortgage? None of it registers," he said on X. "He’s never cared about your problems and he’s not about to start now. The yawn says it all."

Additionally, political commentator Ron Filipkowski pointed out that White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt had previously showered praise on the prez for his decision to sign the bill – before seemingly changing his mind.

"President Trump promised to lower housing costs, and he is delivering, making it easier for every family to achieve the American Dream of homeownership," Leavitt said on social media earlier this month. "Tomorrow's historic bill signing is another promise made, promise kept."