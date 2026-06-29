Trump Torched by Critics After Branding Key Housing Bill a 'Big Yawn' — After Prez Was Repeatedly Accused of Falling Asleep in Public
June 29 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump faced backlash from fellow politicians and other critics online after describing a housing bill as a "yawn" and "unimportant," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The POTUS, 80, had been set to sign the key bipartisan legislation in a ceremony, but abruptly canceled it until the SAVE America Act is passed.
'It's So Unimportant'
The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act seeks to lower housing costs in part by limiting large investors from rapidly buying up single-family homes.
When asked by a reporter whether he would be signing the bill, Trump brushed it off.
"It’s so unimportant compared to the SAVE America Act," he said of the controversial voting legislation on Monday, June 29.
'It's a Yawn'
"It’s a yawn," he continued. "To me, compared to the SAVE America Act, just about everything is a big yawn."
He also pointed out that the legislation included things he "wouldn't necessarily agree" with, despite it being a bipartisan effort.
"Nobody did well like me in housing," he claimed. "I made a lot of money with housing. But when I look at that bill, it’s a bill. But when I look at the SAVE America Act, it’s about saving America."
Trump Slammed by Critics
As clips made rounds on social media, Trump was slammed by critics who accused him of not caring about affordability and struggling families in the United States.
One X user wrote, "There you go America. He only cares about housing if he’s cashing in on it," and another person jabbed, "It doesn’t directly affect him so he doesn’t care."
Jessica Tarlov, a political consultant and co-host on Fox News' The Five, also shared the video and captioned it, "A fake election fraud bill is more important than having somewhere to live. Good to know!"
California representative Mike Levin also weighed in on Trump's controversial remarks.
"People can’t afford housing, we pass a big bipartisan bill, and Trump’s review is 'big yawn.' Of course it is. Your rent, your mortgage? None of it registers," he said on X. "He’s never cared about your problems and he’s not about to start now. The yawn says it all."
Additionally, political commentator Ron Filipkowski pointed out that White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt had previously showered praise on the prez for his decision to sign the bill – before seemingly changing his mind.
"President Trump promised to lower housing costs, and he is delivering, making it easier for every family to achieve the American Dream of homeownership," Leavitt said on social media earlier this month. "Tomorrow's historic bill signing is another promise made, promise kept."
'SleepyDon'
Meanwhile, others took a more lighthearted approach and joked about Trump's word choice, as he's been accused of repeatedly falling asleep in White House meetings and at public events.
One critic teased, "We know... that's why Trump sleeps all day during meetings," as another person quipped, "You should know about yawns, Donald. #SleepyDon."
A third X user joked, "All Trump can think about is his next daily nap.