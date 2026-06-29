Donald Trump's Bizarre Tribute to First Lady Paraded at Great American State Fair — A Cow Named Melania
June 29 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's much-maligned Great American State Fair included a bizarre tribute to the First Lady – a cow called Melania, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Visitors were able to meet the calf, shipped in from West Virginia, whose owner explained just how she got the name.
'They Have Similar Hair Color'
Speaking to the Washington Post, Piper Stolipher, 15, said: "We were trying to come up with patriotic names for the 250th year, and we came up with Melania, which is President Trump's wife, and my teacher thought that they had a similar hair color, so it just fit."
The spectacle, held over 16 days on the National Mall to celebrate America's 250th birthday, opened to sparse crowds last week.
Trump, 80, headlined the launch after several scheduled performers withdrew over its links to his administration, and claimed on Truth Social that 45,000 people attended the opening day.
Driving Away Diehard MAGA Supporters
However, NBC News reported attendance was "nowhere near" that figure.
Images circulating over the weekend also showed empty seating, limited crowds and power outages affecting parts of the site, while visitors complained about food prices and scaled-back attractions.
As Radar reported, the president is being accused of driving away his diehard MAGA supporters by insisting his taxpayer-funded celebration was "packed to the brim," despite evidence suggesting otherwise.
Critics have warned Trump's claims risk undermining confidence among loyal backers as controversy engulfs the 16-day celebration.
'Creating A Credibility Problem'
One Republican strategist familiar with the event said, "When supporters arrive expecting overflowing crowds and instead find large empty spaces, it creates a credibility problem. People want to believe what they're being told, but exaggerated claims only end up driving away the MAGA faithful."
Another source involved in conservative campaigning added: "The fair should have been a showcase for the administration. Instead, questions about attendance have become the dominant story. Again, Trump comes across as a liar."
The scrutiny intensified after Gian Rachtelli, 54, a MAGA live-streamer known online as "Manny," was arrested Thursday at the fair and charged with lewd, indecent or obscene acts following complaints from three witnesses during a Cirque Mechanics performance.
According to a U.S. Park Police incident report, officers were called to the National Mall at about 3:50 pm after witnesses reported a man "doing inappropriate things during a performance."
Officers found Rachtelli detained behind one of the stages before interviewing witnesses.
One witness told police: "He returned for the second show, and I saw him with his hand in his pants, likely doing what we all thought he was doing."
A second witness said: "I was approached by a female member of the acrobat team who had noticed an older white male who was making her and another female performer uncomfortable. They informed me that they noticed him making lewd gestures in his pants as if he was attempting to m-sturbate while they were performing."
A third witness told officers: "He was vaping and filming the female performers. He then stuck his right hand down his pants, and it moved back-and-forth approximately six times very uncomfortably, in what appeared to be self-pleasure or m-sturbation."
The report said the statements established probable cause for the charge. It did not include any response from Rachtelli to the allegations.