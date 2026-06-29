Donald Trump's Bizarre Tribute to First Lady Paraded at Great American State Fair — A Cow Named Melania

Speaking to the Washington Post, Piper Stolipher, 15, said: "We were trying to come up with patriotic names for the 250th year, and we came up with Melania, which is President Trump's wife, and my teacher thought that they had a similar hair color, so it just fit."

The spectacle, held over 16 days on the National Mall to celebrate America's 250th birthday, opened to sparse crowds last week.

Trump, 80, headlined the launch after several scheduled performers withdrew over its links to his administration, and claimed on Truth Social that 45,000 people attended the opening day.