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EXCLUSIVE: Foo Fighters Drummer Ilan Rubin Accused of Seizing Late Business Partner's Drum Company in Explosive Court Battle

Photo of IIan Rubin
Source: MEGA

The Foo Fighters drummer has a mess on his hands.

June 29 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Foo Fighters drummer Ilan Rubin has been hit with explosive new allegations in an ongoing legal battle over a boutique drum manufacturing company he co-owned with his late business partner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Court documents obtained by Radar show that Brandi Booth, the executor and sole beneficiary of the late Jeremy Berman's estate, recently filed a cross-complaint in San Bernardino Superior Court accusing Rubin of orchestrating a scheme to seize control of Q Drum Co. following Berman’s death from stomach cancer in January 2023.

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Court Showdown

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Photo of IIan Rubin
Source: MEGA

Foo Fighters drummer Ilan Rubin is in a legal nightmare.

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According to the filing, Booth alleges she became the successor to Berman's 51 percent ownership interest in the company through his estate.

She claims Rubin, rather than recognizing her authority, wrongfully took control of company assets, manipulated financial records, and excluded her from the business.

Among the allegations outlined in the cross-complaint, Booth accuses Rubin of selling company property without her consent or providing an accounting, taking control of Berman’s email and financial accounts, withholding company books and records, manipulating tax filings, allowing company tax obligations and SBA loans to lapse, and obtaining federal trademark registrations tied to Q Drum assets without her knowledge.

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Ilan Rubin Accused of Improperly Taking Control of GoFundMe

Foo Fighters; IIan Rubin, Nate Mendel, Rami Jaffee, Patt Smear,Chris Shiflett, David Grohl
Source: MEGA

Rubin (far L) is being accused of manipulating tax filings among other allegations.

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She further alleges Rubin and his associate, Roger Ko, improperly took control of GoFundMe donations intended to benefit Berman's family while making false and misleading statements about her authority over the company and the estate.

Booth’s cross-complaint asserts claims for breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, fraud and civil conspiracy. She is seeking compensatory damages, restitution, punitive damages, and other relief, while also demanding a jury trial.

The latest filing marks a dramatic escalation in litigation that began in December 2024, when Rubin, Elitist Enterprises Inc. and Q Drum Co. filed their own lawsuit against Booth.

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Photo of IIan Rubin
Source: MEGA

Rubin had previously filed his own lawsuit.

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In that complaint, Rubin accused Booth of fraud, conversion, unfair competition, and interference with the company's prospective economic advantage.

He also sought reinstatement of Q Drum Co., alleging Booth wrongfully terminated the original company and later formed another entity using the Q Drum name.

Court records show Booth did not immediately file her claims against Rubin. Instead, she first sought permission from the court to bring a cross-complaint as part of the ongoing litigation. After considering the request, the judge granted Booth leave to proceed, paving the way for the latest allegations to be formally added to the case.

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After His Death

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Photo of Jeremy Berman
Source: @ DrumHistoryPodcast/youtube

The dispute now centers on who rightfully controls Q Drum Co. following Jeremy Berman’s death.

The dispute now centers on who rightfully controls Q Drum Co. following Berman's death and whether either side improperly interfered with the company's assets, operations, and business interests.

Both Rubin's original complaint and Booth’s cross-complaint remain pending in San Bernardino Superior Court as the litigation moves forward.

Representatives for Rubin were not immediately available for comment.

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