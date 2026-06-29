EXCLUSIVE: Foo Fighters Drummer Ilan Rubin Accused of Seizing Late Business Partner's Drum Company in Explosive Court Battle

Court documents obtained by Radar show that Brandi Booth, the executor and sole beneficiary of the late Jeremy Berman's estate, recently filed a cross-complaint in San Bernardino Superior Court accusing Rubin of orchestrating a scheme to seize control of Q Drum Co. following Berman’s death from stomach cancer in January 2023.

Foo Fighters drummer Ilan Rubin has been hit with explosive new allegations in an ongoing legal battle over a boutique drum manufacturing company he co-owned with his late business partner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the filing, Booth alleges she became the successor to Berman's 51 percent ownership interest in the company through his estate.

She claims Rubin, rather than recognizing her authority, wrongfully took control of company assets, manipulated financial records, and excluded her from the business.

Among the allegations outlined in the cross-complaint, Booth accuses Rubin of selling company property without her consent or providing an accounting, taking control of Berman’s email and financial accounts, withholding company books and records, manipulating tax filings, allowing company tax obligations and SBA loans to lapse, and obtaining federal trademark registrations tied to Q Drum assets without her knowledge.