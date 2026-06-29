EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Real Reason Meghan Markle is Set to Pull Out of Joining Prince Harry for Landmark UK Visit
June 29 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is expected to pull out of joining Prince Harry on his planned UK visit, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the Duchess of Sussex would rather focus on expanding her lifestyle brand than face renewed hostility from British critics.
The couple had been preparing for a five-day trip to the UK tied to the Invictus Games, including visits to Royal Hospital Chelsea and an event in Birmingham, with early plans suggesting their children Archie and Lilibet could travel to Britain for the first time in four years.
UK Plans Have Changed?
However, uncertainty has now grown over the trip after Harry's security arrangements were left unresolved, while Markle has continued promoting her California-based brand As Ever from Montecito, most recently teasing a lavender honey product on Instagram with the caption: "A hint of lavender. Coming soon."
"She has no appetite to walk back into an environment where she feels heavily criticized," a source close to the couple told us. "Meghan would rather bury herself in building her brand than face what she sees as a wave of hostility in the UK."
Another insider added: "For her, the choice is simple – focus on a business she can control or step into a situation that has historically been difficult and unpredictable."
The shift comes just days after the Sussexes' office circulated plans indicating the family would travel and accept royal accommodation, only for those expectations to be thrown into doubt.
One source familiar with the situation said, "The messaging changed almost overnight. It has added to a sense of confusion around whether this visit will actually happen in the form originally intended."
'There's a Real Concern About Safety'
Harry is said to have been keen for his children to visit his father, King Charles, 77, and to see the Spencer family's Althorp Estate, where Princess Diana is buried.
But the Duke's ongoing dispute over security arrangements has complicated plans.
He previously lost a High Court appeal over the removal of automatic taxpayer-funded police protection, and a promised review of his security status has reportedly been paused.
While Harry is still expected to travel in some capacity, Markle's attendance now appears increasingly unlikely.
"There is a real concern about safety and the tone of any visit," a source said. "That weighs heavily on decisions involving the children as well."
Meghan Markle Stays Brand Focused
At the same time, Markle has continued to expand As Ever, which has already launched multiple honey products, including sage, wildflower, and orange blossom varieties.
The forthcoming lavender honey would mark the fourth addition to the line, with existing items priced up to $62 for bundled sets.
Earlier this month, she also promoted a strawberry matcha collaboration with Clevr Blends, a company she has backed since 2020.
The brand activity has drawn criticism in some quarters, with detractors suggesting the couple's public narrative risks becoming intertwined with commercial promotion.
One observer described the situation as "playing into the hands of those who believe the drama fuels the business," while another called the ongoing uncertainty "a tiresome back-and-forth."
Ring Rumors Add Buzz
Markle's social media presence has also generated discussion, including attention around a ring she wore in recent posts that some claimed resembled the sapphire engagement ring associated with Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, and once owned by Princess Diana.
It was rumored in the aftermath of Diana's death that Harry selected Diana's Garrard sapphire engagement ring as a keepsake, while William opted for her Cartier Tank Française watch.
In 2010, it was said the brothers swapped items so William could use the ring to propose to Catherine.
Harry is said to have given the timepiece to Markle, but Harry branded such reports "absolutely rubbish" in his memoir Spare.
Amid the speculation, Markle has continued to frame her focus around business development and creative projects, sharing curated glimpses of her lifestyle brand while the question of a UK return remains unresolved.