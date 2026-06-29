EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Real Reason Meghan Markle is Set to Pull Out of Joining Prince Harry for Landmark UK Visit

However, uncertainty has now grown over the trip after Harry's security arrangements were left unresolved, while Markle has continued promoting her California-based brand As Ever from Montecito, most recently teasing a lavender honey product on Instagram with the caption: "A hint of lavender. Coming soon."

"She has no appetite to walk back into an environment where she feels heavily criticized," a source close to the couple told us. "Meghan would rather bury herself in building her brand than face what she sees as a wave of hostility in the UK."

Another insider added: "For her, the choice is simple – focus on a business she can control or step into a situation that has historically been difficult and unpredictable."

The shift comes just days after the Sussexes' office circulated plans indicating the family would travel and accept royal accommodation, only for those expectations to be thrown into doubt.

One source familiar with the situation said, "The messaging changed almost overnight. It has added to a sense of confusion around whether this visit will actually happen in the form originally intended."