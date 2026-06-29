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EXCLUSIVE: Inside Katharine Hepburn's Tragic Childhood — And the Devastating 4-Word Response Her Father Had to Her Acting Dreams

Katharine Hepburn died at 96 years old after a long career in acting.
Source: MEGA

Katharine Hepburn died at 96 years old after a long career in acting.

June 29 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET

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Katharine Hepburn's younger years were filled with tragedy before seeking stardom and hitting it big as an actress.

23 years after Hepburn passed away at 96 years old, RadarOnline.com revisits her early life and the devastating, four-word response her own father had when she confessed that she wanted to be an actress.

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Katharine Hepburn's Alter Ego

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Katharine Hepburn once told others to call her 'Jimmy' as a child.
Source: MEGA

Katharine Hepburn once told others to call her 'Jimmy' as a child.

Hepburn became familiar with some hard truths from a young age. By the time she was around nine years old, she saw a clear difference in how the boys in her life were treated in comparison to herself and her mother.

In response, the soon-to-be Hollywood starlet decided to don a short haircut and dub herself "Jimmy."

According to her nephew, Mundy, the behavior may have been "rooted in her mother’s experience of being abused and disrespected."

"Kate thought, ‘They don’t treat my brothers the way they treat me, so I’ll be Jimmy,'" he added.

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Katharine Hepburn's Brother's Tragic Death by Suicide

Katharine Hepburn lost her brother Tom when she was only 13 years old.
Source: MEGA

Katharine Hepburn lost her brother Tom when she was only 13 years old.

But seeing her mother's hardships were only the beginning for Hepburn. A few years later, she suffered another blow – her older brother Tom's death by suicide.

When Hepburn was only 13 years old, she tragically discovered her older brother Tom hanging from a beam in their home.

Although she was born on May 12, 1907, an author claimed she took on Tom's birthday – November 8, 1905 – as her own after his death as a means of remembering him.

"I think that she began living for Tom," William J. Mann, who wrote Kate: The Woman Who Was Hepburn, explained in a resurfaced interview. "Much of her rebellion might have come from Tom being denied a chance to live the way he wanted. So she did it for both of them."

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Katharine Hepburn Shares Her Acting Dreams

Katharine Hepburn stood up to her father when he pushed back in response to her acting dreams.
Source: MEGA

Katharine Hepburn stood up to her father when he pushed back in response to her acting dreams.

Hepburn eventually set off to college where she earned Bachelor of Arts degree in history and philosophy.

However, things took a turn when she told her father that she planned to pursue an acting career.

According to her nephew, "Her father said, ‘Well, you’re a whore,'" to which Hepburn firmly responded, "‘No, I’m not!’"

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Katharine Hepburn Reflects on Her Life

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Katharine Hepburn admitted she has 'regrets' in life.
Source: MEGA

Katharine Hepburn admitted she has 'regrets' in life.

Prior to her death in 2003, The Philadelphia Story actress reflected on her life, regrets and how she's managed to cope through it all in a candid interview.

"Regrets? Of course, I’ve had regrets. Unless you’re an absolute moron, you have regrets," she explained, per NYCityWoman. "Sometimes, when I go to the sea and watch the birds flying off in twos and I drive alone, I wonder, did I make a mistake?"

"But, then, I think, it’s my bed: I made it; I’ll lie in it," she continued at the time. "Life can be wildly tragic at times and I’ve had my share. But whatever happens to you, you have to keep a slightly comic attitude. In the final analysis, you have got not to forget to laugh."

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