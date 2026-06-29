EXCLUSIVE: Inside Katharine Hepburn's Tragic Childhood — And the Devastating 4-Word Response Her Father Had to Her Acting Dreams

23 years after Hepburn passed away at 96 years old, RadarOnline.com revisits her early life and the devastating, four-word response her own father had when she confessed that she wanted to be an actress.

Katharine Hepburn 's younger years were filled with tragedy before seeking stardom and hitting it big as an actress.

Katharine Hepburn once told others to call her 'Jimmy' as a child.

Hepburn became familiar with some hard truths from a young age. By the time she was around nine years old, she saw a clear difference in how the boys in her life were treated in comparison to herself and her mother.

In response, the soon-to-be Hollywood starlet decided to don a short haircut and dub herself "Jimmy."

According to her nephew, Mundy, the behavior may have been "rooted in her mother’s experience of being abused and disrespected."

"Kate thought, ‘They don’t treat my brothers the way they treat me, so I’ll be Jimmy,'" he added.