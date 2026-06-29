EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Alleged Secret Child Porn Stash 'Exposed' on 17th Anniversary of His Death — King of Pop's 'Peter Pan' Tree Believed to Mark the Spot
June 29 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
King of Pop Michael Jackson allegedly bragged about a secret porn vault buried at his Neverland estate – and RadarOnline.com can reveal sources now suspect the twisted trove will be found under his beloved "Peter Pan tree."
After Jackson – who died 17 years ago this week – was cleared of child s-x charges in 2006, he spent time out of the spotlight in Ireland.
Buried Secrets of Neverland
While there, pals alleged he blabbed about items seized by police during his trial, and crowed: "They think they found strange things in my house. But they will never see the real stuff – it's buried at Neverland!"
Now, those friends are getting ready to snitch to cops as they believe Jackson was referring to seedy content featuring minors. The insiders told us said they had initially held back out of respect for Jackson's musical legacy following his 2009 death, but have been "haunted by guilt" and feel compelled to speak out.
"Michael boasted anything he really cared about wasn't in the house," a pal claimed. "He said he was always ready for a raid, so he built a hidden vault in the woodland area of the property!"
The insider believed Jackson's hiding place may be beneath his favorite tree, which he loved to climb while acting out fantasies that he was Peter Pan.
Jackson's "Peter Pan tree," affectionately known as his "Giving Tree," remains standing on the grounds of his former Neverland Ranch – now known as Sycamore Valley Ranch – in Los Olivos, California.
The tormented singer famously climbed to its branches to write hit songs such as Heal the World and Black or White.
The tree still stands on the private 2,700-acre estate, which was purchased by American billionaire Ron Burkle in 2020 for $22million.
Inside The King of Pops Tragic Final Hours
Jackson died on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50 from acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication, which caused a fatal cardiac arrest.
The drugs were administered by his personal physician, Conrad Murray, to treat his severe insomnia while he was rehearsing for his upcoming This Is It comeback residency.
Murray administered powerful surgical anesthetics and sedatives – including the hospital-grade tranquilizer Propofol – without the necessary medical equipment or safeguards in place at Jackson's Holmby Hills home.
After leaving Jackson unattended, Murray returned to find the Beat It hitmaker unresponsive. Paramedics were called, but they were unable to revive him.
Murray was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 and sentenced to four years in prison, of which he served two years.
As a pop icon, his sudden passing sparked global mourning and a massive surge in the sales of his music and merchandise.
His estate continues to oversee various projects honoring his life and work, including the recent hit biographical film Michael.
The Shocking History of Courtroom Scandals
Jackson faced multiple child sexual abuse accusations throughout his life and after his death. They centered around allegations of child grooming, drugging, and molestation involving several minors.
Thirteen-year-old Jordan Chandler, whose father, Evan Chandler, accused Jackson of sexual abuse. No criminal charges were filed because Chandler refused to testify in criminal court.
Jackson consistently maintained his innocence and settled a civil suit out of court in 1994 for an estimated $23 to $25million.
Allegations were also sparked by Jackson's relationship with 13-year-old Gavin Arvizo, a boy with cancer whose family had been befriended by the singer.
The accusations were sparked after Jackson openly discussed sharing his bed with children in the 2003 documentary Living with Michael Jackson.
Jackson was arrested and charged with 10 counts of child molestation, conspiracy, and intoxicating a minor. Following a highly publicized 14-week trial, a California jury acquitted Jackson on all counts in June 2005.
Bombshell New Lawsuits Rock the Jackson Estate
Wade Robson and James Safechuck alleged Jackson abused them for years when they were children. Their claims were the focus of the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.
Jackson's estate strongly denied the allegations, sued HBO, and noted both men had previously testified under oath in defense of the singer during his 2005 trial.
The Jackson estate eventually settled with HBO, and the documentary was removed from the channel's programming. Both men pursued civil lawsuits against Jackson's estate.
More recently, members of the Cascio family, including four siblings who had befriended Jackson and stayed at his Neverland Ranch in the 1990s, claimed in a 2026 federal lawsuit Jackson was a serial predator who drugged, groomed, and sexually assaulted them for over a decade.
Attorneys representing Jackson's estate firmly denied the accusations, decrying the legal filing as a "desperate money grab" in response to halted payoffs.
Throughout his life, Jackson denied all allegations of pedophilia, and his estate continues to defend his legacy and innocence against all claims.