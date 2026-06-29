EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Alleged Secret Child Porn Stash 'Exposed' on 17th Anniversary of His Death — King of Pop's 'Peter Pan' Tree Believed to Mark the Spot

While there, pals alleged he blabbed about items seized by police during his trial, and crowed: "They think they found strange things in my house. But they will never see the real stuff – it's buried at Neverland!"

Now, those friends are getting ready to snitch to cops as they believe Jackson was referring to seedy content featuring minors. The insiders told us said they had initially held back out of respect for Jackson's musical legacy following his 2009 death, but have been "haunted by guilt" and feel compelled to speak out.

"Michael boasted anything he really cared about wasn't in the house," a pal claimed. "He said he was always ready for a raid, so he built a hidden vault in the woodland area of the property!"

The insider believed Jackson's hiding place may be beneath his favorite tree, which he loved to climb while acting out fantasies that he was Peter Pan.

Jackson's "Peter Pan tree," affectionately known as his "Giving Tree," remains standing on the grounds of his former Neverland Ranch – now known as Sycamore Valley Ranch – in Los Olivos, California.

The tormented singer famously climbed to its branches to write hit songs such as Heal the World and Black or White.

The tree still stands on the private 2,700-acre estate, which was purchased by American billionaire Ron Burkle in 2020 for $22million.