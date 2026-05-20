EXCLUSIVE: Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn — The Real Story of Their Rocky Romance

That turned out to be true. At the time, Hepburn was at the top of her game, coming off of The Philadelphia Story. She was also known for having "pure determination and sheer force of will," said her nephew Mundy Hepburn.

But when Kate met Tracy, as she called him, and embarked on a 27-year love affair with the married actor, it changed her.

"I loved Spencer Tracy," she wrote in her memoir, Me: Stories of My Life. "He and his interests and his demands came first."

Even though he refused to leave his wife, and despite his alcoholism, Katharine stood by her man.

"The relationship between them was fascinating. They were kindred spirits," Christopher Andersen, author of An Affair to Remember, said, marveling that they kept it secret for so long despite the fact that they were so famous.

Katharine had already dated famous men, including Howard Hughes, when at 34 she met Tracy, 41. She found him irresistible and called him "the perfect actor," but he also made her laugh. Mankiewicz credits her with broadening Tracy's career.

"She exposed his ability to do comedy," he said, as can be seen in many of their nine films together.