Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Mindy Cohn
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'Facts of Life' Star's Brave Battle — Full Details of Mindy Cohn's Fight to Survive Nearly a Decade After Beating Cancer

mindy cohn brave battle after cancer
Source: MEGA

Mindy Cohn continues her brave health battle nearly a decade after overcoming cancer.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 20 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Beloved TV star Mindy Cohn is standing up to cancer – her own, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Facts of Life actress recently learned the cancer she thought she had beaten nearly a decade ago has returned. Now, doctors said she has a tough fight ahead of her.

"Recurrence of cancer is indeed a dread diagnosis," said New York-based internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who hasn't treated Cohn. "As I have been taught, 'You are never cured of cancer – you are only in remission.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Cancer Battle Left Her Shaken

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Mindy Cohn thanked staff and her surgeon after revealing her cancer had returned.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Mindy Cohn thanked staff and her surgeon after revealing her cancer had returned.

Article continues below advertisement

The Palm Royale star, 59, took to Instagram on April 19 to deliver the sobering news to the public. "Have been off social media for a while 'cuz I had to go kick cancer's ass," Cohn wrote in a caption of a photo of her lying in a hospital bed in Santa Monica.

In the post, Cohn thanked the "extraordinary" Providence Saint John's hospital staff, "especially my nurses Finja, Patty and Courtney and my hero, the phenomenal gastrointestinal oncology surgeon @antonbilchik."

She also thanked her family, who have "been my advocates."

The former child star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, and in a 2017 interview, she confessed: "I've always been an optimist, but the cancer metastasized. It kept spreading and coming back.

"I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, and then it would. And then I'd wait for another shoe to drop, and it would. I was frustrated and enraged. I couldn't control any of this. I couldn't fix it."

Article continues below advertisement

Cancer Comeback Sparks Fresh Fears

Article continues below advertisement
Cohn said her cancer previously metastasized before doctors later declared her cancer-free.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Cohn said her cancer previously metastasized before doctors later declared her cancer-free.

Article continues below advertisement

In the same interview, she said she left Hollywood to focus on her fight and was later told she was "cancer-free," re-turned to acting and was "feeling great."

Cohn did not reveal when she learned the cancer had returned or in what form, but noted oncologist Dr. Jerome Spunberg says the recurrence is not unusual but could be "very concerning."

"If it's a local recurrence – or contained to the breast area – she could get radiated and recover, but if it has spread to other organs, it could be a very serious problem," explained Spunberg, who also doesn't count the actress as a patient.

Article continues below advertisement

Cancer Battle Turning More Dangerous

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Harry Styles' friends allegedly fear he is moving too fast with Zoë Kravitz romance.

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles' Pals Warn Him to Pump the Brakes on Zoë Kravitz Marriage — Friends Fear He's Rushing in One Direction Far Too Fast

The Michael Jackson biopic backlash has allegedly fueled tensions within the singer's family.

EXCLUSIVE: Flamed Michael Jackson Flick Fans Family Feud — Bashed Box-Office Hit Has Siblings Taking Off The Gloves for Battle

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Dr. Stuart Fischer said recurring cancer can become resistant to chemotherapy as Cohn prepares for another health battle.
Source: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Dr. Stuart Fischer said recurring cancer can become resistant to chemotherapy as Cohn prepares for another health battle.

Fischer says cancer cells often become "immune" to treatment and can return with a vengeance. "Mutating cancer cells can become resistant to chemotherapy," he said. "Often the oncologist has to resort to different or stronger treatments with varying degrees of success.

"In some cases, you have to start from scratch with a whole new approach. The real question is whether the cancer has spread – which would be a big problem for her."

In the meantime, Mindy has declared she's ready for the fight, saying she'll be "recouping for another couple of weeks and then ready for my next adventure. Onwards! F--K Cancer!"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.