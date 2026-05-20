EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'Facts of Life' Star's Brave Battle — Full Details of Mindy Cohn's Fight to Survive Nearly a Decade After Beating Cancer

The Palm Royale star, 59, took to Instagram on April 19 to deliver the sobering news to the public. "Have been off social media for a while 'cuz I had to go kick cancer's ass," Cohn wrote in a caption of a photo of her lying in a hospital bed in Santa Monica.

In the post, Cohn thanked the "extraordinary" Providence Saint John's hospital staff, "especially my nurses Finja, Patty and Courtney and my hero, the phenomenal gastrointestinal oncology surgeon @antonbilchik."

She also thanked her family, who have "been my advocates."

The former child star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, and in a 2017 interview, she confessed: "I've always been an optimist, but the cancer metastasized. It kept spreading and coming back.

"I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, and then it would. And then I'd wait for another shoe to drop, and it would. I was frustrated and enraged. I couldn't control any of this. I couldn't fix it."