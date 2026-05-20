EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'Facts of Life' Star's Brave Battle — Full Details of Mindy Cohn's Fight to Survive Nearly a Decade After Beating Cancer
May 20 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Beloved TV star Mindy Cohn is standing up to cancer – her own, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Facts of Life actress recently learned the cancer she thought she had beaten nearly a decade ago has returned. Now, doctors said she has a tough fight ahead of her.
"Recurrence of cancer is indeed a dread diagnosis," said New York-based internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who hasn't treated Cohn. "As I have been taught, 'You are never cured of cancer – you are only in remission.'"
Cancer Battle Left Her Shaken
The Palm Royale star, 59, took to Instagram on April 19 to deliver the sobering news to the public. "Have been off social media for a while 'cuz I had to go kick cancer's ass," Cohn wrote in a caption of a photo of her lying in a hospital bed in Santa Monica.
In the post, Cohn thanked the "extraordinary" Providence Saint John's hospital staff, "especially my nurses Finja, Patty and Courtney and my hero, the phenomenal gastrointestinal oncology surgeon @antonbilchik."
She also thanked her family, who have "been my advocates."
The former child star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, and in a 2017 interview, she confessed: "I've always been an optimist, but the cancer metastasized. It kept spreading and coming back.
"I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, and then it would. And then I'd wait for another shoe to drop, and it would. I was frustrated and enraged. I couldn't control any of this. I couldn't fix it."
Cancer Comeback Sparks Fresh Fears
In the same interview, she said she left Hollywood to focus on her fight and was later told she was "cancer-free," re-turned to acting and was "feeling great."
Cohn did not reveal when she learned the cancer had returned or in what form, but noted oncologist Dr. Jerome Spunberg says the recurrence is not unusual but could be "very concerning."
"If it's a local recurrence – or contained to the breast area – she could get radiated and recover, but if it has spread to other organs, it could be a very serious problem," explained Spunberg, who also doesn't count the actress as a patient.
Cancer Battle Turning More Dangerous
Fischer says cancer cells often become "immune" to treatment and can return with a vengeance. "Mutating cancer cells can become resistant to chemotherapy," he said. "Often the oncologist has to resort to different or stronger treatments with varying degrees of success.
"In some cases, you have to start from scratch with a whole new approach. The real question is whether the cancer has spread – which would be a big problem for her."
In the meantime, Mindy has declared she's ready for the fight, saying she'll be "recouping for another couple of weeks and then ready for my next adventure. Onwards! F--K Cancer!"