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EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles' Pals Warn Him to Pump the Brakes on Zoë Kravitz Marriage — Friends Fear He's Rushing in One Direction Far Too Fast

Harry Styles' friends allegedly fear he is moving too fast with Zoë Kravitz romance.
Source: MEGA

Harry Styles' friends allegedly fear he is moving too fast with Zoë Kravitz romance.

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May 20 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Harry Styles' rush-rush engagement to Zoë Kravitz has pals worried he's making a huge mistake, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Watermelon Sugar singer, 32, and Kravitz, 37, first sparked dating rumors in August 2025 and friends fear the pop heartthrob is moving way too fast.

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Harry's Whirlwind Romance Raising Alarms

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Friends of Harry Styles are reportedly concerned the singer is moving too quickly with Zoë Kravitz after their whirlwind romance.
Source: MEGA

Friends of Harry Styles are reportedly concerned the singer is moving too quickly with Zoë Kravitz after their whirlwind romance.

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"No one in Harry's life is anti-Zoë," said an insider.

"In fact, she's very well-liked by all his family and friends, but that doesn't mean people aren't alarmed by how quickly he's proposed. They haven't even been together a year, so it's hard to understand what the rush is.

"Harry tends to burn very hot and then move on quickly so the fear is that he's going to find himself in over his head once the honeymoon stage wears off."

Since soaring to stardom with the boy band One Direction, Styles has dated a string of stunners, including Taylor Swift, Victoria's Secret models Kendall Jenner and Camille Rowe, and actresses Olivia Wilde and Taylor Russell.

Meanwhile, the Batman star Kravitz was married to actor Karl Glusman from June 2019 until their split in December 2020. She moved on to Magic Mike hunk Channing Tatum in 2021.

They were engaged in 2023 before abruptly calling it quits a year later.

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Harry Falling Under Zoë's Spell

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Channing Tatum shared a cryptic social media poem after news of Kravitz's reported engagement to Styles surfaced.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Channing Tatum shared a cryptic social media poem after news of Kravitz's reported engagement to Styles surfaced.

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After Zoë's latest engagement was revealed, Tatum posted a cryptic poem to social media with lines that seemed to reflect on a lost love.

A source explained: "Some people worry Harry is under Zoë's spell and she's influencing his decisions. Anyone who knows her will say she has very clear ideas about how she wants things to be.

"But Harry is much more go with the flow. Pals fear he'll ultimately feel very controlled, which won't work for him long-term. People around Harry have seen this pattern before.

"He'll build his world around someone and then suddenly have a change of heart."

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'An Intense Love Bubble'

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Sources claimed Styles' inner circle fears the singer and Kravitz are making major relationship decisions while caught up in an 'intense love bubble.'
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Styles' inner circle fears the singer and Kravitz are making major relationship decisions while caught up in an 'intense love bubble.'

Adding to friends' worries, the couple is making big decisions in an intense love bubble, said the insider.

While another pal close to the singer denies our story, the insider shares: "The concern is that Harry hasn't had the chance to take a step back and see how the relationship functions outside that bubble.

"But Harry's not open to advice right now. His friends don't want to come across as unsupportive, so most people are congratulating him and hoping for the best."

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