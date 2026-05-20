EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles' Pals Warn Him to Pump the Brakes on Zoë Kravitz Marriage — Friends Fear He's Rushing in One Direction Far Too Fast

"No one in Harry's life is anti-Zoë," said an insider.

"In fact, she's very well-liked by all his family and friends, but that doesn't mean people aren't alarmed by how quickly he's proposed. They haven't even been together a year, so it's hard to understand what the rush is.

"Harry tends to burn very hot and then move on quickly so the fear is that he's going to find himself in over his head once the honeymoon stage wears off."

Since soaring to stardom with the boy band One Direction, Styles has dated a string of stunners, including Taylor Swift, Victoria's Secret models Kendall Jenner and Camille Rowe, and actresses Olivia Wilde and Taylor Russell.

Meanwhile, the Batman star Kravitz was married to actor Karl Glusman from June 2019 until their split in December 2020. She moved on to Magic Mike hunk Channing Tatum in 2021.

They were engaged in 2023 before abruptly calling it quits a year later.