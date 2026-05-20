EXCLUSIVE: Flamed Michael Jackson Flick Fans Family Feud — Bashed Box-Office Hit Has Siblings Taking Off The Gloves for Battle

The insider confided: "What a crazy result for the Michael movie, where it's been totally roasted by the critics, but has still emerged as a gigantic box-office success – all with Prince and Paris fighting in the background.

"The next order of business for the family, the estate and the rest of the team is the planned sequel that will cover the second half of Michael's life. There is already a lot of leftover footage cut from the first film that they can use."

The insider explained Prince, 29, was a driving force behind the first movie – which bills MJ's estate executors John Branca and John McClain as co-producers – and due to its phenomenal ticket sales, he now has "real momentum and credibility" in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, peeved Paris, 28, had criticized the movie from the start. Sources said the folk singer wishes the best for Michael's cast, including her co-star in Jaafar Jackson, who portrays her father.

The film also stars Miles Teller, Colman Domingo and Mike Myers.