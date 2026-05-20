EXCLUSIVE: Flamed Michael Jackson Flick Fans Family Feud — Bashed Box-Office Hit Has Siblings Taking Off The Gloves for Battle
May 20 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Michael Jackson's long-awaited biopic continues to be ripped apart by critics, even as it scores big at the box office – but sources told RadarOnline.com that the flick has triggered infighting between the late King of Pop's kids Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson.
According to an insider, tensions are higher than ever between the stubborn siblings.
Jackson Family Feud Explodes Again
The insider confided: "What a crazy result for the Michael movie, where it's been totally roasted by the critics, but has still emerged as a gigantic box-office success – all with Prince and Paris fighting in the background.
"The next order of business for the family, the estate and the rest of the team is the planned sequel that will cover the second half of Michael's life. There is already a lot of leftover footage cut from the first film that they can use."
The insider explained Prince, 29, was a driving force behind the first movie – which bills MJ's estate executors John Branca and John McClain as co-producers – and due to its phenomenal ticket sales, he now has "real momentum and credibility" in Hollywood.
Meanwhile, peeved Paris, 28, had criticized the movie from the start. Sources said the folk singer wishes the best for Michael's cast, including her co-star in Jaafar Jackson, who portrays her father.
The film also stars Miles Teller, Colman Domingo and Mike Myers.
Paris Slams Michael Jackson Biopic
But Paris has suggested the movie sugarcoats the truth about her dad, who was also parent to Bigi, 24.
In an Instagram Story posted in August 2025, Paris shared: "I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest / didn't sit right with me and when they didn't address it I moved on with my life."
A later Instagram video from Paris predicted many fans would be happy with the biopic because it "panders to a very specific section of my dad's fandom that still lives in a fantasy."
Paris and Prince Still Divided
The insider remarked: "Paris' displeasure with the project has to be taken seriously, and the negative reviews show that she definitely had a point when publicly dismissing the film.
"Michael Jackson fans would love to see her and Prince set aside their differences and collaborate on the second movie, but that seems like a pipe dream right now."