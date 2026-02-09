EXCLUSIVE: 'No, Baby!' Mike Myers Has Movie Bosses 'Tearing Out Their Hair' By Refusing Mega-Money Offers for 'Austin Powers' Follow-Up
Feb. 9 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Mike Myers has movie moguls tearing out their hair because he's yet to commit to another installment of his popular Austin Powers series - despite tens of millions being on the table, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Hollywood needs a new Austin Powers movie more than ever – and so do the numerous financial participants who have an interest in the franchise," an insider shared.
Mike Myers Still Cashing In
The source pointed out moneybags Myers, 62, still rakes in gobs of cash from royalties, merchandise and streaming rights for the first three flicks – 1997's International Man of Mystery, 1999's The Spy Who Shagged Me and 2002's Goldmember.
"People still quote these movies and relive their favorite scenes," the insider explained.
"It's been almost 25 years since the last Austin Powers, and Mike has already made tens of millions of dollars from the franchise. He still makes a fortune from Halloween costumes alone."
However, the source said multiple studios and production companies, as well as writers and filmmakers, are hankering to hone another profitable hit for the comedic spy series.
But the insiders revealed the Saturday Night Live alum has already committed to Shrek 5, which will see him once again voicing the lovable title ogre in the animated movie that will also feature Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy.
Myers Could Demand Massive Payday
Myers could command tens of millions of dollars to make the fourth Austin Powers flick, industry insiders dish.
Back in 2022, Myers spoke with Today about bringing his British spook – and his foil Dr. Evil – back to the big screen and gushed: "I would love to do one. Yeah, yeah, yeah."
Then he mysteriously remarked: "We'll see. I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or nonexistence of such a program, should it exist or not exist."
Family First, Fame Later
Now, the insider said Myers – who shared children Spike, 14, Sunday, 11, and Paulina, 10, with wife Kelly Tisdale, who he married in 2010 – is happy being a stay-at-home dad and isn't interested in rushing back to an all-consuming role.
"He doesn't need the Austin Powers money right now," the insider pointed out. "He has an easy life, and he wants to focus on being a great dad to his young kids. It's as simple as that."