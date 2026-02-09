EXCLUSIVE: 'No, Baby!' Mike Myers Has Movie Bosses 'Tearing Out Their Hair' By Refusing Mega-Money Offers for 'Austin Powers' Follow-Up

The source pointed out moneybags Myers, 62, still rakes in gobs of cash from royalties, merchandise and streaming rights for the first three flicks – 1997's International Man of Mystery, 1999's The Spy Who Shagged Me and 2002's Goldmember.

"People still quote these movies and relive their favorite scenes," the insider explained.

"It's been almost 25 years since the last Austin Powers, and Mike has already made tens of millions of dollars from the franchise. He still makes a fortune from Halloween costumes alone."

However, the source said multiple studios and production companies, as well as writers and filmmakers, are hankering to hone another profitable hit for the comedic spy series.

But the insiders revealed the Saturday Night Live alum has already committed to Shrek 5, which will see him once again voicing the lovable title ogre in the animated movie that will also feature Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy.