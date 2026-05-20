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Home > Exclusives > Olivia Wilde
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EXCLUSIVE: Oh, Olivia! Radar Reveals Full Shocking Story of How Big-Screen Beauty Wilde Turned into Bug-Eyed Cadaver After Weight Loss

olivia wilde weight loss health concerns
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde's dramatic weight loss has sparked concern over her noticeably thin appearance.

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May 20 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Screen siren Olivia Wilde's shocking weight loss has left her once-flawless face looking like a deflated basketball, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shocking images taken from the San Francisco International Film Festival show the 42-year-old Don't Worry Darling director's mug sporting a skeletal visage with her eyes bugging out of her face like E.T.

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Fans Alarmed by Olivia's Appearance

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A doctor estimated Olivia Wilde may have lost significant weight following recent photos taken at the San Francisco International Film Festival.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

A doctor estimated Olivia Wilde may have lost significant weight following recent photos taken at the San Francisco International Film Festival.

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One doctor consulted by RadarOnline.com, who has not treated the actress, estimates she may have lost as much as 30 pounds from her already slender 5-foot-7 frame, although a source close to Wilde says she hasn't lost any weight at all and that the concerns were unfounded and caused by one unflattering photo.

But the scary and rapid change in her appearance led to suspicion she's using one of the various weight loss drugs that seems to have turned Hollywood actors into the "walking dead."

Medical sources said the phenomenon happens when a user of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro no longer feels hunger and doesn't eat enough to keep themselves from being emaciated.

"Someone explain to me how this is possible," asked one social media critic.

"What causes this? First, Angelina Jolie showed up looking like the ghost of her former self, and now Olivia Wilde looks like she has been overdoing the GLP-1s. What is happening to these actresses?"

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Hollywood's Ozempic Face Crisis Grows

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Social media users speculated about Wilde's appearance as discussions around GLP-1 weight loss drugs and 'Ozempic Face' continued online.
Source: Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Social media users speculated about Wilde's appearance as discussions around GLP-1 weight loss drugs and 'Ozempic Face' continued online.

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The list of celebs whose mugs are suddenly sporting what is now widely known as "Ozempic Face" is growing daily and includes Sharon Osbourne, Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Bates, Scott Disick and many more.

"This results in significant loss of muscle and bone because you don't just lose fat," one physician told RadarOnline.com.

"You're not getting enough calories or proteins. People unintentionally starve themselves, and that's why no one should ever begin these drugs without instruction on diet and exercise."

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