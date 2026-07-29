Nolan Wells Mystery Deepens as Official Report Confirms Teen Had Been 'Drinking Heavily' Before Death

Wells went missing after the 18-year-old decided not to get back on the boat to shore with his friends on July 4. His body was discovered two days later, but his official cause of death remains unknown.

An independent autopsy commissioned by his parents ultimately returned "inconclusive," but that report did not test his toxicology levels. A state-performed autopsy, including a formal toxicology report, has yet to be released.

However, an email from a Marine patrol sent to searchers just one day after Wells went missing included basic information, such as his physical description, height, and weight.

It also included notes that while his "food intake" at the time was "unknown," his alcohol intake was deemed to be "heavy."