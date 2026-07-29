Nolan Wells Mystery Deepens as Official Report Confirms Teen Had Been 'Drinking Heavily' Before Death
July 29 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Nolan Wells had reportedly been drinking heavily before his death following a boat trip with friends, RadarOnline.com can report.
The teen's parents have questioned investigators' preliminary determinations that he drowned off the coast of Mississippi's Horn Island, and want to know if his friends played any part in the tragedy.
Toxicology Reports for Nolan Wells Have Yet to be Released
Wells went missing after the 18-year-old decided not to get back on the boat to shore with his friends on July 4. His body was discovered two days later, but his official cause of death remains unknown.
An independent autopsy commissioned by his parents ultimately returned "inconclusive," but that report did not test his toxicology levels. A state-performed autopsy, including a formal toxicology report, has yet to be released.
However, an email from a Marine patrol sent to searchers just one day after Wells went missing included basic information, such as his physical description, height, and weight.
It also included notes that while his "food intake" at the time was "unknown," his alcohol intake was deemed to be "heavy."
Nolan Wells' Parents Question the Investigation
Wells' parents have doubted the investigation from the start, insisting the college football player was a good swimmer and in good health.
"There's so many people out in the public asking all of these questions, but the only question that we have is what happened to our son," Christine Wells-Wonsley said at a press conference announcing the results of the independent autopsy.
The still-unknown circumstances around Wells' death have led to a wave of online speculation that something criminal may have happened to the teen. Wells, who was Black, had traveled to the island with a group of high school friends, all of whom are white.
Nolan Wells' Parents Prepare to Sue
And now, Radar has learned Wells' parents have hired additional attorneys and have fired off letters to the parents of his friends informing them of their intention to file a civil lawsuit.
"You are hereby placed on notice that litigation concerning the death of Nolan Wells is reasonably anticipated," the letter reads.
"Accordingly, you have an immediate legal duty to preserve all materials of all kinds within your possession, custody, or control that may be relevant in any way to the claims or defenses.
"This duty includes not only to you, but also your family members. It also extends to any person or entity providing services to you, acting on your behalf, or who is subject to your control."
Al Sharpton Offers a Reward for Information
The 10-page letter contains a laundry list of different items the attorneys may ask for, including all electronic communications, internet and search histories, surveillance and security recordings, boat records and social media accounts.
Rev. Al Sharpton has also joined the family in questioning why Wells' friends left him behind on the island without his phone or keys and failed to report him missing.
He has offered a $125,000 reward, jointly funded by actor and producer Tyler Perry and former NFL player Terrell Owens, for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection with the death.
But one of Wells' closest friends told conservative YouTuber Brandon Tatum that Wells left the items behind because he didn't want them to get wet in the water.
"No one even was in contact with his phone until it was moved from the boat to the truck, and none of us have access to Nolan's password to get on his phone and delete anything," said Warren Hudson. "We had no reason to delete anything. There's nothing to hide here."