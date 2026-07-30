Prince Harry and King Charles Have 'Not Spoken' Since Duke's U.K. Visit — Throwing Reconciliation Bid into Doubt
July 30 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and King Charles have not spoken since their reunion in the U.K. earlier this month, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal there were high hopes of a reconciliation between the feuding royals following Harry's recent visit to his homeland.
'No Plans For Another Face-To-Face Meeting'
Their meeting, which saw Charles, 77, meet his two grandchildren Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, for the first time in four years, was supposed to start a period of regular communication, according to insiders, but that has not been the case so far, it appears.
Palace sources claim there have been no phone calls, no text messages, and no plans for another face-to-face meeting.
Writing on his Naughty but Nice Substack, insiders told Rob Shuter: "The reunion ended, Harry flew back to California, and that was it.
"There hasn't been a single conversation since. People wanted this to be the start of something bigger, but right now there’s nothing else on the calendar."
Reconciliation in Jeopardy?
The sources added that the meeting – Harry and Meghan Markle's first with Charles and Queen Camilla in four years – was never intended to erase years of hurt overnight.
"It was an important first step, not a miracle cure," another insider noted. "Everyone left feeling the meeting was worthwhile, but nobody walked away believing everything had suddenly been fixed."
Since their meeting, Charles has returned to royal duties while Harry and Markle have returned to California. Insiders claim the goodwill from the reunion remains, but momentum has stalled.
"The door hasn't been slammed shut," they claimed. But it hasn’t been thrown wide open either. Until someone makes the next move, the relationship is standing completely still."
Royal Fears Over Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Return To Royal Duties
The Sussexes' reunion with Charles has prompted fresh fears within royal circles the couple could seek a more prominent role within the monarchy in the future, with palace figures said to be wary of any move toward a return to official duties.
A royal source claimed to Radar: "There is understandable caution within palace circles because any improvement in family relations inevitably fuels speculation about what the future might look like. The priority is maintaining clear expectations about everyone's role."
Another palace insider said: "No one is suggesting immediate changes, but there is an awareness that renewed family contact will lead to questions about whether the Sussexes could seek a greater role over time."
“But the looming possibility of Harry and Meghan being welcomed back as working royals is causing huge tension behind palace walls, but this is what Harry and Meghan now want, and it is looking like they may be able to strike a deal with Charles. This is something Prince William definitely does not want."
The speculation intensified after comments made by the Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English, on the newspaper's Palace Confidential podcast, on which she suggested Buckingham Palace should remain alert to how King Charles' meeting with the Sussexes could be interpreted.
English said: "I think the Palace do need to be alive to the fact there is a lot of concern that meeting will be used as a way to inveigle themselves back in to this half in and half out role – not maybe in the short term, but in the long term – and I think that is something people in the U.K. and around the world are deeply concerned about."