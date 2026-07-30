Prince Harry and King Charles Have 'Not Spoken' Since Duke's U.K. Visit — Throwing Reconciliation Bid into Doubt

Their meeting, which saw Charles, 77, meet his two grandchildren Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, for the first time in four years, was supposed to start a period of regular communication, according to insiders, but that has not been the case so far, it appears.

Palace sources claim there have been no phone calls, no text messages, and no plans for another face-to-face meeting.

Writing on his Naughty but Nice Substack, insiders told Rob Shuter: "The reunion ended, Harry flew back to California, and that was it.

"There hasn't been a single conversation since. People wanted this to be the start of something bigger, but right now there’s nothing else on the calendar."