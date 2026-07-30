Joe Rogan Torches 'Culture War Controversies' Sparked by Diverse Cast of 'The Odyssey': 'It's a Made-Up Story'

While discussing entertainment and nostalgia on the Wednesday installment of his podcast, Rogan noted that going to the movie theater doesn't feel the same as it did in past decades.

"There’s so much content, but yet there’s not that one thing that was a really big part of the movie experience when we were younger," he explained. "And that idea that there’s some exciting movie coming out on Friday and we’re going to go to it."

He added that a movie like The Odyssey has actually become "so big" that people are "scrambling to go see it" in theaters again.