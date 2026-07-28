Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Elliot Page
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Elliot Page's Incredible Transformation — Actor Debuts New Physique With Shirtless Photos

Elliot Page has showcased a shredded physique after embracing a new chapter in his personal journey.
Source: MEGA

Elliot Page has showcased a shredded physique after embracing a new chapter in his personal journey.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 28 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Elliot Page – who came out as a transgender man in late 2020 – flaunted his ripped physique on social media following a recent boxing session with coach Nolan Hanson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Page, 39, revealed great guns and a stunning six-pack while posing for shirtless pics and shared a pair of videos of him and Hanson in the ring.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Boxing Helps Build Ripped Physique

Article continues below advertisement
Elliot Page said boxing coach Nolan Hanson has helped make training an essential part of his life.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Elliot Page said boxing coach Nolan Hanson has helped make training an essential part of his life.

Article continues below advertisement

The Oscar nominee – who received a Best Actress nod for 2007's 'Juno' when he was still known as Ellen Page – shares that he's gotten "hooked" on boxing.

He gushed: "I've been incredibly fortunate to train with [Nolan]. He's a brilliant teacher, not just in the way he breaks down complex movements, but also in his strategic understanding of boxing and his thoughtful approach to the psychological side of the sport."

The star also said training has become an "essential part" of his life.

Page's most recent appearance earned him plenty of praise, with online admirers going gaga over his shredded self.

"ABS-olutely amazing job," one fan said, and another added, "Holy hell! Those are some abs!"

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Transition Brought Life-Changing Freedom

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Appearance on 'MasterChef Australia' Torn Apart as She's Accused of Cookery 'Cosplay'

Photo of Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Sparks More Outrage as He 'Will Be Offered Buckingham Palace Stay on UK Return'

Article continues below advertisement
The Oscar-nominated star said top surgery was 'life-changing' and 'life-saving' after his 2021 gender transition.
Source: LCG / WENN / MEGA

The Oscar-nominated star said top surgery was 'life-changing' and 'life-saving' after his 2021 gender transition.

Page discussed his gender-swapping transformation in March 2021, revealing he'd undergone top surgery – removing his breast tissue to create a more masculine-looking chest.

The actor had said shortly afterward that the results of the surgery were "life-changing" and "life-saving" and helped him feel like his true self for the first time since entering puberty.

Page also said he discovered a newfound energy because the change was "such a freeing, freeing experience."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.