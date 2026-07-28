EXCLUSIVE: Elliot Page's Incredible Transformation — Actor Debuts New Physique With Shirtless Photos
July 28 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Elliot Page – who came out as a transgender man in late 2020 – flaunted his ripped physique on social media following a recent boxing session with coach Nolan Hanson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Page, 39, revealed great guns and a stunning six-pack while posing for shirtless pics and shared a pair of videos of him and Hanson in the ring.
Boxing Helps Build Ripped Physique
The Oscar nominee – who received a Best Actress nod for 2007's 'Juno' when he was still known as Ellen Page – shares that he's gotten "hooked" on boxing.
He gushed: "I've been incredibly fortunate to train with [Nolan]. He's a brilliant teacher, not just in the way he breaks down complex movements, but also in his strategic understanding of boxing and his thoughtful approach to the psychological side of the sport."
The star also said training has become an "essential part" of his life.
Page's most recent appearance earned him plenty of praise, with online admirers going gaga over his shredded self.
"ABS-olutely amazing job," one fan said, and another added, "Holy hell! Those are some abs!"
Transition Brought Life-Changing Freedom
Page discussed his gender-swapping transformation in March 2021, revealing he'd undergone top surgery – removing his breast tissue to create a more masculine-looking chest.
The actor had said shortly afterward that the results of the surgery were "life-changing" and "life-saving" and helped him feel like his true self for the first time since entering puberty.
Page also said he discovered a newfound energy because the change was "such a freeing, freeing experience."