EXCLUSIVE: Elliot Page's Incredible Transformation — Actor Debuts New Physique With Shirtless Photos

The Oscar nominee – who received a Best Actress nod for 2007's 'Juno' when he was still known as Ellen Page – shares that he's gotten "hooked" on boxing.

He gushed: "I've been incredibly fortunate to train with [Nolan]. He's a brilliant teacher, not just in the way he breaks down complex movements, but also in his strategic understanding of boxing and his thoughtful approach to the psychological side of the sport."

The star also said training has become an "essential part" of his life.

Page's most recent appearance earned him plenty of praise, with online admirers going gaga over his shredded self.

"ABS-olutely amazing job," one fan said, and another added, "Holy hell! Those are some abs!"