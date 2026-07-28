EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Appearance on 'MasterChef Australia' Torn Apart as She's Accused of Cookery 'Cosplay'

She said: "As she struts in through the studio, her brows are raised, and her eye expression registers excitement. Her poise, though, is pure 'Duchess' to remind everyone of her status. Her plain black shirt and skirt are one apron away from looking like the full chef's get-up, and there are some rather authoritarian-style gestures to give the look of someone used to being in charge in a kitchen."

James further suggested Markle's presentation aligned with what she described as a form of role-playing within the culinary setting.

"There's the chef cosplay look because she apparently has to line up with the other judges, projecting a level of expertise as she puts the competitors through their paces," she explained.

The expert added the appearance may have posed a challenge in terms of balancing different facets of Markle's identity.

James noted: "There's her duchess image with the air of elegance and specialness, but there's also apparently a 'not a royal' request that means she needs to veer onto the side of 'being herself' rather than making the slot look too much like a royal visit."