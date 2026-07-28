EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Appearance on 'MasterChef Australia' Torn Apart as She's Accused of Cookery 'Cosplay'
July 27 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is under the spotlight again following her appearance on MasterChef Australia, with the Duchess being accused of adopting a form of cookery "cosplay" during the televised segment.
The 44-year-old appeared on the cooking competition on July 22 in an episode filmed during her visit to Australia in April, where contestants were tasked with creating a dish "fit for a duchess."
Meghan Markle Faces Fresh Criticism
Markle selected a range of ingredients for the challenge – including Australian honey, macadamia nuts, celeriac, citrus fruits, and edible flowers – while also engaging with participants about food, family, and her personal approach to cooking.
The appearance formed part of her broader media activities, which have increasingly blended lifestyle content with her public profile since stepping back from senior royal duties.
A source familiar with the production claimed: "There was a sense she was trying to embody the role of a culinary authority rather than simply a guest."
Another insider added: "Some of the gestures and presentation came across as performative – like she was stepping into a character for the show. It felt carefully constructed, as though she was balancing being Meghan the Duchess and Meghan the lifestyle figure, which did not always sit naturally."
Meghan Markle's Appearance Broken Down by Expert
During the episode, Markle shared personal anecdotes, including references to her husband Prince Harry, 41, and their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five. She revealed her children enjoy eating Brussels sprouts, prompting judge Poh Ling Yeow to respond with surprise.
Markle also outlined her cooking preferences, emphasizing grilled meats, fish, citrus flavors, and a relaxed style in the kitchen, while encouraging contestants to "remember to have fun, to keep a sense of humor about it and to cook from the heart."
Following the broadcast, body language expert Judi James offered a critical assessment of Markle's on-screen demeanor.
She said: "As she struts in through the studio, her brows are raised, and her eye expression registers excitement. Her poise, though, is pure 'Duchess' to remind everyone of her status. Her plain black shirt and skirt are one apron away from looking like the full chef's get-up, and there are some rather authoritarian-style gestures to give the look of someone used to being in charge in a kitchen."
James further suggested Markle's presentation aligned with what she described as a form of role-playing within the culinary setting.
"There's the chef cosplay look because she apparently has to line up with the other judges, projecting a level of expertise as she puts the competitors through their paces," she explained.
The expert added the appearance may have posed a challenge in terms of balancing different facets of Markle's identity.
James noted: "There's her duchess image with the air of elegance and specialness, but there's also apparently a 'not a royal' request that means she needs to veer onto the side of 'being herself' rather than making the slot look too much like a royal visit."
TV Role Sparks Debate
The episode itself centered on storytelling through food, with contestants encouraged to incorporate personal narratives into their dishes using Markle's selected ingredients.
The inclusion of edible flowers – a recurring element in Markle's own cooking content – was seen by some as a signature touch intended to reflect her lifestyle branding.
Another source said: "While reactions to Meghan's appearance have been mixed, the criticism again shows the challenges she has in navigating her TV persona."