EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Sparks More Outrage as He 'Will Be Offered Buckingham Palace Stay on UK Return'

According to reports, Buckingham Palace is prepared to renew its invitation after Harry's previous plans collapsed when he failed to give sufficient notice for palace staff to arrange his stay.

Sources said the duke is now expected to accept the offer well before his visit, avoiding a repeat of the confusion which surrounded his July trip.

A royal source claimed: "The expectation is that arrangements will be handled much earlier this time. Everyone involved wants to avoid the uncertainty that surrounded the last visit, and there is every intention of ensuring accommodation is agreed well in advance. He will be offered Buckingham Palace accommodation on his next UK stay."

Harry's July visit became embroiled in controversy after his representatives initially announced he would stay at Buckingham Palace for part of the trip before those plans unraveled.

It later emerged he would not be based at the royal residence after discussions over the arrangements broke down.