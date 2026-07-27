EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Sparks More Outrage as He 'Will Be Offered Buckingham Palace Stay on UK Return'
July 27 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is set to be offered another opportunity to stay at Buckingham Palace when he returns to the UK in September, despite fresh criticism surrounding his relationship with the royal household after an earlier accommodation dispute overshadowed his planned summer visit.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Duke of Sussex, 41, who lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle, 44, and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, is expected to travel to London for engagements linked to the WellChild Awards later this year.
Prince Harry Has a Spot at Buckingham Palace?
According to reports, Buckingham Palace is prepared to renew its invitation after Harry's previous plans collapsed when he failed to give sufficient notice for palace staff to arrange his stay.
Sources said the duke is now expected to accept the offer well before his visit, avoiding a repeat of the confusion which surrounded his July trip.
A royal source claimed: "The expectation is that arrangements will be handled much earlier this time. Everyone involved wants to avoid the uncertainty that surrounded the last visit, and there is every intention of ensuring accommodation is agreed well in advance. He will be offered Buckingham Palace accommodation on his next UK stay."
Harry's July visit became embroiled in controversy after his representatives initially announced he would stay at Buckingham Palace for part of the trip before those plans unraveled.
It later emerged he would not be based at the royal residence after discussions over the arrangements broke down.
'Harry is Being Put Up at the Taxpayers' Expense'
Palace insiders said Harry did not formally respond to King Charles III's offer of accommodation within the required timeframe.
Because official procedures require advance notice so guests can be accommodated and Royal Household staff assigned, the invitation could no longer be fulfilled.
The duke's representative described the outcome as "disappointing" and accused Buckingham Palace of withdrawing the offer "at the last moment."
The spokesperson said Harry's delayed response stemmed from efforts to finalize security arrangements after it was confirmed he would not receive official police protection during the visit.
Another source familiar with the discussions said: "There is a recognition that both sides want practical matters to run more smoothly. The focus is on making sure the necessary planning is completed early so there is no repeat of what happened previously, but there is real outrage here that Harry is being put up at the taxpayers' expense."
King Charles Reunites With Grandchildren
Harry instead stayed elsewhere during his July trip to the UK, before later being joined by Markle and their two children.
During the visit, Archie and Lilibet met their grandfather, King Charles, 77, for the first time in four years in a private family gathering at Highgrove, the monarch's country residence in Gloucestershire, England.
Buckingham Palace released no photographs from the meeting and said no further details would be provided because it was "a private family occasion."
The reunion marked the first time Archie and Lilibet had visited the UK since June 2022, when they traveled from the United States to attend celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Harry has remained closely associated with the WellChild Awards for many years, regularly returning to Britain to support the charity despite ongoing tensions following his and Markle's decision to step back from official royal duties in 2020 and establish their family home in California.
Harry and Markle infamously stepped back as senior working members of the royal family in 2020 before relocating to California.
The couple has since built a new life in the United States with their kids, while pursuing commercial ventures and charitable projects through their Archewell organization.