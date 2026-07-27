Melania and Barron Trump Threatened By Iran in Shock Assassination Video as the Prez's War Rages On

The cheaply made video went on to name the three people most closely connected to Melania's wardrobe and styling team, suggesting that "offering large sums of money to tempt these individuals."

The disturbing clip then warned, "This is just the beginning. Barron Trump, wait for us," referring to the president and first lady's 20-year-old son.

Melania has kept a low profile as of late, as she was last seen in public in a private suite along with the president watching the FIFA World Cup Final at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on July 19.

She skipped the White House Correspondents Dinner on July 24, which was rescheduled after a failed assassination attempt on the president during the April event caused it to be shut down.

Melania was present at the dinner in the spring and was photographed with a look of sheer terror on her face upon hearing the shots ring out between alleged gunman Cole Tomas Allen and Secret Service agents after the suspect ran past a security checkpoint armed with a pump shotgun.