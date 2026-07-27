Melania and Barron Trump Threatened By Iran in Shock Assassination Video as the Prez's War Rages On
July 27 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Melania Trump and her son, Barron, have become the target of a shocking assassination call-out to supporters of Iran's brutal Islamic regime, RadarOnline.com.
A titled "Where to Kill Melania" emerged from a regime-affiliated outlet, Tasnim, which gave out information about the first lady's security detail and used satellite imagery of her motorcade.
Video Claims Melania Trump's 'Biggest Weakness' Is Her 'Obsession With Fashion'
The video noted that Melania's security team operates independently of the U.S. President and the unique Secret Service identifier instead of her traditional codename.
The piece claimed the former model's "obsession with fashion has become her biggest weakness" while showing cheap mockups of Melania gracing magazine covers where she has never appeared, including Vogue.
It went on to claim that Donald Trump's wife has a "special interest in department stores" in locations around Manhattan that could be "suitable for operations by global freedom fighters.”
Potential Assassins to Use Toxic Nerve Agent
The video went on to explain that Melania's advanced security teams "prevent the placement" of explosive devices in such objects as trash cans and that manhole covers are sealed shut.
The teams also identify the quickest routes to the nearest hospitals with level 1 trauma centers from anywhere in Manhattan, should anything happen to the first lady, according to the video.
The piece advised that "getting to know staff at these hospitals or being employed by them can provide you with information" about Melania's presence and whereabouts.
It also claimed that using a nerve agent to "contaminate" clothes at several high-end stores the first lady shops at.
'Barron Trump, Wait For Us'
The cheaply made video went on to name the three people most closely connected to Melania's wardrobe and styling team, suggesting that "offering large sums of money to tempt these individuals."
The disturbing clip then warned, "This is just the beginning. Barron Trump, wait for us," referring to the president and first lady's 20-year-old son.
Melania has kept a low profile as of late, as she was last seen in public in a private suite along with the president watching the FIFA World Cup Final at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on July 19.
She skipped the White House Correspondents Dinner on July 24, which was rescheduled after a failed assassination attempt on the president during the April event caused it to be shut down.
Melania was present at the dinner in the spring and was photographed with a look of sheer terror on her face upon hearing the shots ring out between alleged gunman Cole Tomas Allen and Secret Service agents after the suspect ran past a security checkpoint armed with a pump shotgun.
Anti-Trump Billboards Going Up in Tehran
Billboards have been popping up in Iran's capital threatening the lives of the president and his family.
The first inflammatory sign was unveiled in Tehran's Enghelab Square, showing Donald's body lying in an open casket in mid-July.
It was followed by a menacing billboard in Central Tehran featuring the president flanked by Melania and his five children, each standing above American flag-covered coffins with a burning White House behind them and the ominous Persian slogan, "Blood for Blood."
A third billboard showed multiple sets of hands strangling Donald's neck with "revenge is inevitable" written next to it.
The U.S. just pummeled Iran with 13 days straight of bombing before pausing the attacks after the Islamic regime agreed to halt drone attacks on neighboring countries.