EXCLUSIVE: Devastated Families in Uproar Over 'Soft' Justice for Taylor Swift Dance Class Killer 

Taylor Swift dance class killer Axel Rudakubana's transfer from prison to Broadmoor high-security psychiatric hospital has prompted anger from the families of the children he murdered, with their lawyer saying the move risks deepening their distress just days before the second anniversary of the Southport attack. As RadarOnline.com readers know, Rudakubana, 19, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 52 years after murdering Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, during an attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance lesson in Southport in 2024.

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Killer Moved To Broadmoor In Shocking Transfer

Source: MERSEYSIDE POLICE Axel Rudakubana was transferred from Belmarsh to Broadmoor psychiatric hospital.

He was also convicted of attempting to murder eight other children and two adults. The transfer from HMP Belmarsh to Broadmoor Hospital in Berkshire was carried out under the Mental Health Act following what the Ministry of Justice described as an independent clinical assessment. A source close to those representing the bereaved families told us: "The timing has compounded the pain for families who are already approaching an incredibly difficult anniversary. They fear this will be seen as soft justice, even though they have been told the sentence itself has not changed."

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Families Claim Mass Killer Manipulated System

Source: MERSEYSIDE POLICE The attack resulted in the deaths of three young girls in 2024.

Chris Walker, representing the three bereaved families through Bond Turner law firm, said: "It is safe to say that whilst this news would devastate them at any time, the fact that this has occurred as we approach the second anniversary, in our view, is another move by AR who would appear to be attempting, once again, to manipulate the system. "We have been given the barest of details, and whilst we are supporting the families through this, we are urgently seeking a meeting with the appropriate authorities to understand the situation before commenting further." The case shocked the UK and attracted international attention because the attack targeted children attending a dance workshop inspired by the music of Taylor Swift. The killings prompted widespread public mourning, tributes across Southport and renewed debate over public safety and the management of dangerous offenders.

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Outrage Grows Over Broadmoor Mental Health Move

Source: MEGA The dance class was a Taylor Swift theme.

The decision to move Rudakubana into psychiatric care has also generated criticism from some politicians and prison representatives, although officials have stressed that the transfer was made solely on clinical grounds and does not alter his punishment. Sally Jameson, a junior housing minister and former prison officer, said about the killer: "He will be kept under very stringent conditions, befitting actually to his crime, but also the level of security that needs to be put around him. And I'm confident that he will be returned to prison as soon as possible and serve out his sentence. "And I agree that should be under the most punitive and solitary conditions." Mark Fairhurst, national chair of the Prison Officers' Association, said: "This vile offender has played the system and will now enjoy the freedoms that are afforded mentally unwell patients in secure psychiatric hospitals, including benefits that taxpayers will fund. "He should spend his entire sentence in a prison in solitary confinement."

Ministry Of Justice Insists Sentence Unchanged

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Source: Mega Rudakubana will return to prison once assessed fit by clinical professionals.