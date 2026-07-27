EXCLUSIVE: Felicity Huffman Believes She's 'Several Notches Above' Lori Loughlin as an Actress

Loughlin and her now-estranged husband, Mossimo Giannulli, both pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in 2020 and were ordered to serve time behind bars. Loughlin's sentence was two months.

Meanwhile, Huffman – who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in connection with having her daughter's SAT answers falsified – was sentenced to 14 days. She served only 11 of them.

"I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues, and the educational community," the Desperate Housewives star said at the time. "I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly."