EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin's Friends Worried She Still Had a 'Blind Spot' for Ex Mossimo Giannulli After Split — 'He's Got a Real Hold on Her'

The When Calls the Heart actress also seemingly had concerns that her longtime partner had been experiencing "post-prison trauma" after they both served time for their roles in a college admissions scheme, according to the source.

As Radar previously reported, Giannulli and Loughlin were both involved in a high-profile scandal – nicknamed Operation Varsity Blues – alongside around 50 others. They allegedly paid half a million dollars in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into the University of Southern California.

In 2020, they both pleaded guilty to conspiracy-related charges. Giannulli was sentenced to five months behind bars and Loughlin was ordered to serve two months.

"One excuse she keeps making is that he’s going through some type of midlife crisis or post-prison trauma, which her friends and even their kids are dismissing as total BS and no excuse for destroying the marriage," the source explained of Loughlin's prior hesitance to close the door on their relationship.

"Still, Lori’s trying to see the good in him and is pushing hard for them to attend therapy together," the source continued. "It’s like she can’t let go, even after all the hurt and pain he’s put her through."