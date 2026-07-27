Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Lori Loughlin
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin's Friends Worried She Still Had a 'Blind Spot' for Ex Mossimo Giannulli After Split — 'He's Got a Real Hold on Her'

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli got married in 1997.
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli got married in 1997.

July 27 2026, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Lori Loughlin's inner circle once worried she'd try to patch things up with her estranged ex Mossimo Giannulli shortly after they called it quits.

Ahead of the Full House star's 62nd birthday on July 28, RadarOnline.com revisits her breakup and where she is at today.

Article continues below advertisement

'She's Finding Ways to Defend Him'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli separated after nearly 30 years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli separated after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Loughlin, 61, and the fashion designer, 63, separated in October 2025 after nearly 28 years of marriage, but according to sources, she wasn't over him.

A source told Radar last year that the mother-of-two's close pals, including John Stamos and James Tupper, warned her to move ahead with the divorce, but the actress "still has this blind spot" when it comes to her soon-to-be ex-husband.

"She can’t bring herself to hate Mossimo and even now she’s still finding ways to defend him," added the source. "He’s got a real hold on her, even now."

Article continues below advertisement

College Admissions Scandal Trauma

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were both involved in a college admissions scandal.
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were both involved in a college admissions scandal.

The When Calls the Heart actress also seemingly had concerns that her longtime partner had been experiencing "post-prison trauma" after they both served time for their roles in a college admissions scheme, according to the source.

As Radar previously reported, Giannulli and Loughlin were both involved in a high-profile scandal – nicknamed Operation Varsity Blues – alongside around 50 others. They allegedly paid half a million dollars in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into the University of Southern California.

In 2020, they both pleaded guilty to conspiracy-related charges. Giannulli was sentenced to five months behind bars and Loughlin was ordered to serve two months.

"One excuse she keeps making is that he’s going through some type of midlife crisis or post-prison trauma, which her friends and even their kids are dismissing as total BS and no excuse for destroying the marriage," the source explained of Loughlin's prior hesitance to close the door on their relationship.

"Still, Lori’s trying to see the good in him and is pushing hard for them to attend therapy together," the source continued. "It’s like she can’t let go, even after all the hurt and pain he’s put her through."

Article continues below advertisement

John Stamos Claims Lori Loughlin Was 'Devastated' by Split

Lori Loughlin was 'devastated' over the split, according to John Stamos.
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin was 'devastated' over the split, according to John Stamos.

Stamos, who has been close with Loughlin for decades since they starred together on Full House, spoke out on her impending divorce during an October 2025 appearance on the Good Guys podcast.

"She put up with a lot over the years of this guy," he said at the time.

“She’s just devastated," he continued. "For a girl who has lived her life really well, a good person, a good mother, a good wife – I know all this for a fact – to be thrown into now this separation and, you know, exploding, blowing up her family this way... I just hate to see her go through this. I really do."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: President Donald Trump's Business Deals Risk Fueling Global Corruption, Experts Warn

Photo of Princess Catherine and Prince George

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Catherine's Poignant Birthday Tradition for Her Kids Revealed After Prince George Celebrates Turning 13

Lori Loughlin Dips Her Toes Back Into Dating

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Lori Loughlin has been dating again, according to a source.
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin has been dating again, according to a source.

But Loughlin is moving on. In fact, she's quietly dipping her toes back into the dating pool and "putting herself back out there."

According to an insider who spoke with Us Weekly, Loughlin has been "having fun and keeping things light and casual," months after her split.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.