Ex-CNN Host Fires Back at Megyn Kelly After Podcaster Criticized Her Intimate Life Confession: 'Talk About a Reckless Disregard for the Truth'
July 27 2026, Updated 2:21 p.m. ET
Brooke Baldwin's candor about her love life resulted in cruel words from Megyn Kelly, but the former CNN host didn't let her industry rival tear her down, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Earlier this month, in a telling Substack post, Baldwin, 47, explored her newfound single life – including a four-man roster, which she didn't end up pursuing – and shed light on her love for intimacy. However, Kelly felt the honesty detracted from her reputation as a "serious news anchor."
Kelly Seethed Over Baldwin's Shocking Confessions
Kelly, 55, claimed Baldwin's "work and her mission include banging four men in a month," as she alleged the journalist "used to really object to any sort of bawdy talk," during an appearance on the Ruthless podcast.
Although she admitted Baldwin could do "whatever she wants," she didn't think this sort of vulnerability was the right choice. She also attributed Baldwin's candor to being "in a very toxic industry for a long, long time" and her brutal public divorce.
"I do not think this is the way. I actually think if that continues, you’re only going to dig a deeper hole for yourself and you deserve better," she added. "That’s my two cents on it, from the heart, one newswoman to another."
Brooke Baldwin Responds to Megyn Kelly's Criticism
On Sunday, July 26, Baldwin responded to the criticism in a video shared to Instagram.
"(No) S--, Lies & @megynkelly. How one woman got the story wrong…And why it matters for me and for you," she wrote in the caption.
Baldwin explained that she was surprised by Kelly's biting remarks about her, noting that she was left "suddenly feeling sick" as she watched the nearly nine-minute clip.
'She Got the Entire Story Wrong'
She also firmly called out Kelly's misinformation, pointing out that the former Fox News host suggested that she'd been boasting about having a casual s--. However, in the Substack post, Baldwin blatantly noted that she was never intimate with the four men who propositioned her.
"I realized she got the entire story wrong," Baldwin said. "Not a little wrong, but the entire premise wrong."
"The truth of my essay never made it to air," she added.
After researching Kelly's show, she discovered that millions are subscribed, meaning they were fed a "demonstrably false claim" about her. Further, she implied Kelly – and those who syndicated her remarks – essentially failed "journalism 101."
Baldwin additionally pointed out that no one from the show even asked her for a comment.
"Talk about a reckless disregard for the truth," Baldwin scolded. In response to that alleged injustice, Baldwin shared her lawyers would be in touch with Kelly to take down the videos.
Baldwin Worries for Journalistic Integrity
Baldwin said that situations like this is "how reputations" get ruined.
"This deeply matters to me," she said. "And it should matter to you, too."
While Kelly has previously spoken about the importance of journalistic integrity, Baldwin claimed her recent actions didn't align with those values, declaring that the "truth matters."
"Context matters. Nuance matters. Curiosity matters. And accuracy matters," she added.
Kelly later fessed up to her misinformation, claiming the truth was buried in the "paid pieces" of the Substack.
"It was all just a teaser to get you to pay to listen to her lame recitations about her life," Kelly claimed.