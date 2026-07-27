EXCLUSIVE: President Donald Trump's Business Deals Risk Fueling Global Corruption, Experts Warn

Trump, 80, disclosed extensive global financial interests in his latest annual financial disclosure , detailing income linked to projects and investments across multiple countries and earnings into the billions.

President Donald Trump 's expanding overseas business interests, combined with changes to US anti-bribery enforcement , risk encouraging corruption around the world by blurring the distinction between public office and private commercial gain, according to experts who study international corruption.

Analysts who have examined the filings said the president's family's commercial relationships increasingly overlap with governments and businesses seeking favorable treatment from Washington, prompting concerns the United States is retreating from its longstanding role as a global leader in combating corruption.

The White House has maintained no conflict of interest exists because Trump's sons oversee the family's business operations.

One expert familiar with the Trump family's international business interests said the combination of policy changes and private commercial activity sends a troubling signal overseas.

The source said: "The concern is not simply where business is being conducted. It is that governments and companies may increasingly believe commercial relationships with the president's family can help advance their interests.

"Even the perception of that can weaken international anti-corruption standards."

According to reporting on Trump's financial disclosures, his holding company collected at least $125million in direct payments from foreign sources last year, including business linked to Britain, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Oman, the Philippines, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.