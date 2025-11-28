EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin 'Done for Good' With Ex Mossimo Giannulli After Finding 'Damning Texts' – Pals Claim Romance Struggles 'Got Worse' After Prison Stints

Former Full House beauty Lori Loughlin dumped her fashion designer hubby, Mossimo Giannulli, after reportedly finding damning texts and emails, and the 62-year-old fatcat was later seen out and about with a woman young enough to be his daughter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A friend revealed the 61-year-old actress has given the father of her two grown daughters and hubby of 28 years the boot and "wants nothing to do with him. She wants to get her life back."

Just hours after the split was announced, Giannulli, who's reportedly worth a whopping $80 million following the sale of his clothing company, was spotted on an outing with 32-year-old stylist Hannah Harrison.