EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin 'Done for Good' With Ex Mossimo Giannulli After Finding 'Damning Texts' – Pals Claim Romance Struggles 'Got Worse' After Prison Stints
Nov. 28 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Former Full House beauty Lori Loughlin dumped her fashion designer hubby, Mossimo Giannulli, after reportedly finding damning texts and emails, and the 62-year-old fatcat was later seen out and about with a woman young enough to be his daughter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A friend revealed the 61-year-old actress has given the father of her two grown daughters and hubby of 28 years the boot and "wants nothing to do with him. She wants to get her life back."
Just hours after the split was announced, Giannulli, who's reportedly worth a whopping $80 million following the sale of his clothing company, was spotted on an outing with 32-year-old stylist Hannah Harrison.
'Bad Timing' Claims
The half-his-age beauty claims they'd met to go shopping and were just friends, saying: "I feel like it was bad timing. I went to the store not knowing that his separation had been announced. I was going there to meet him. We were not there together [and] we are not dating. We are good friends. We did not drive together. We drove separately. He was just meeting me at the store."
Meanwhile, shortly before the announced separation, Loughlin, who is living in the former couple's Hidden Hills mansion – which is on the block for $14.9 million – was spied dining with actor James Tupper, her costar in A Christmas Blessing and Fall Into Winter.
But a rep claims they, too, are just friends.
Ironically, Loughlin and Giannulli stuck together during the Varsity Blues Scandal when they each served time in the clink for trying to bribe their daughters into the University of Southern California.
The duo paid a fixer $500Gs to get Olivia Jade Giannulli, now 26, and Isabella Gianulli, 27, accepted to the school under the false guise they were top recruits for the rowing team.
Loughlin served two months and paid a $150,000 fine, while Mossimo spent five months in the slammer and forked over $250,000.
Lori 'Hoped For A Change'
As for their split, the friend noted: "Mossimo had used Lori for years. She was hoping maybe he would change when he got out of prison, but he got worse."
Recently, Loughlin spoke about the troubles in her life, saying: "Every day, we're met with different obstacles. But, for me, it's like that song says, 'I get knocked down, but I get up again.'
"Nobody said life was going to be a breeze; we all make mistakes, but the important thing is to persevere."