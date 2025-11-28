Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Lori Loughlin
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin 'Done for Good' With Ex Mossimo Giannulli After Finding 'Damning Texts' – Pals Claim Romance Struggles 'Got Worse' After Prison Stints

lori loughlin done ex mossimo giannulli damning texts
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin ends things with ex Mossimo Giannulli after finding damning texts and ongoing struggles.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 28 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Former Full House beauty Lori Loughlin dumped her fashion designer hubby, Mossimo Giannulli, after reportedly finding damning texts and emails, and the 62-year-old fatcat was later seen out and about with a woman young enough to be his daughter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A friend revealed the 61-year-old actress has given the father of her two grown daughters and hubby of 28 years the boot and "wants nothing to do with him. She wants to get her life back."

Just hours after the split was announced, Giannulli, who's reportedly worth a whopping $80 million following the sale of his clothing company, was spotted on an outing with 32-year-old stylist Hannah Harrison.

Article continues below advertisement

'Bad Timing' Claims

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Mossimo Giannulli was spotted with stylist Hannah Harrison shortly after Lori Loughlin announced their separation.
Source: MEGA

Mossimo Giannulli was spotted with stylist Hannah Harrison shortly after Lori Loughlin announced their separation.

Article continues below advertisement

The half-his-age beauty claims they'd met to go shopping and were just friends, saying: "I feel like it was bad timing. I went to the store not knowing that his separation had been announced. I was going there to meet him. We were not there together [and] we are not dating. We are good friends. We did not drive together. We drove separately. He was just meeting me at the store."

Meanwhile, shortly before the announced separation, Loughlin, who is living in the former couple's Hidden Hills mansion – which is on the block for $14.9 million – was spied dining with actor James Tupper, her costar in A Christmas Blessing and Fall Into Winter.

But a rep claims they, too, are just friends.

Ironically, Loughlin and Giannulli stuck together during the Varsity Blues Scandal when they each served time in the clink for trying to bribe their daughters into the University of Southern California.

Article continues below advertisement
Loughlin and Giannulli each served prison time for their roles in the college admissions scandal involving their daughters.
Source: MEGA

Loughlin and Giannulli each served prison time for their roles in the college admissions scandal involving their daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

The duo paid a fixer $500Gs to get Olivia Jade Giannulli, now 26, and Isabella Gianulli, 27, accepted to the school under the false guise they were top recruits for the rowing team.

Loughlin served two months and paid a $150,000 fine, while Mossimo spent five months in the slammer and forked over $250,000.

Article continues below advertisement

Lori 'Hoped For A Change'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Keri Russell has slammed Hollywood's obsession with plastic surgery, calling it a weird pressure on women.

EXCLUSIVE: Keri Russell Slams Hollywood's Obsession With Plastic Surgery – 'It's Such a Weird Thing to Be a Woman'

Photo of Johnny Depp

EXCLUSIVE: The 'Incredibly Painful' Procedure Johnny Depp Endured to Resurrect His Movie Career

Article continues below advertisement
A friend claimed Loughlin ended her 28-year marriage after realizing Giannulli had no intention of changing.
Source: MEGA

A friend claimed Loughlin ended her 28-year marriage after realizing Giannulli had no intention of changing.

As for their split, the friend noted: "Mossimo had used Lori for years. She was hoping maybe he would change when he got out of prison, but he got worse."

Recently, Loughlin spoke about the troubles in her life, saying: "Every day, we're met with different obstacles. But, for me, it's like that song says, 'I get knocked down, but I get up again.'

"Nobody said life was going to be a breeze; we all make mistakes, but the important thing is to persevere."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.