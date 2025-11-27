Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: John Stamos Exposes Lori Loughlin's 'Narcissist' Ex Mossimo Giannulli After Divorce Shock – 'He Clearly Had a Lot of Secrets'

John Stamos has exposed Lori Loughlin's ex Mossimo Giannulli's secrets following their shocking divorce.
Source: MEGA

John Stamos has exposed Lori Loughlin's ex Mossimo Giannulli's secrets following their shocking divorce.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 27 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

John Stamos didn't pull any punches while talking about his close friend Lori Loughlin's estranged husband, Mossimo Giannulli, during an appearance on the Good Guys podcast on Oct. 20, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He's a terrible narcissist," the Full House alum said of the 62-year-old fashion designer, adding that it was Giannulli's fault Loughlin was indicted in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal in 2019.

"I know for a fact it was all him," he said, noting that his former costar went to "f--king prison for this a**hole."

John Takes A Swing At Mossimo

John Stamos blamed Mossimo Giannulli for Lori Loughlin's indictment in the Operation Varsity Blues scandal.
Source: MEGA

John Stamos blamed Mossimo Giannulli for Lori Loughlin's indictment in the Operation Varsity Blues scandal.

A seething John also blamed Mossimo for the couple's split, which Lori's rep announced in early October.

"She put up with a lot over the years with this guy," he fumed, noting, "Whatever he did to her, it busted her up to the core."

In a world of carefully managed PR, John's brutal honesty stood out. According to a source, Loughlin, 61, was "a bit taken aback" by her former onscreen hubby's harsh words but ultimately feels grateful for his support.

A rep for the When Calls the Heart actress confirmed on October 3 that she and Giannulli – who share daughters Isabella Rose Ginannulli, 27, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 26 – were "living apart" and "taking a break" after 28 years of marriage.

A few days later, Page Six reported Loughlin had dumped Mossimo after discovering "incriminating" texts on his phone.

Now, Stamo's epic podcast takedown is shedding new light on Mossimo's increasingly bad behavior, which Stamos alleged was going on for years.

"Lori confided in John a lot," a source told RadarOnline.com. "She told him about their marriage struggles and all the tough times she experienced. John was not a fan [of Mossimo]. It's his view that he controlled Lori to an unhealthy and poisonous degree."

The Truth Behind Closed Doors

Loughlin's former 'Full House' co-star Stamos revealed he witnessed years of tension in her marriage to Giannulli.
Source: MEGA

Loughlin's former 'Full House' co-star Stamos revealed he witnessed years of tension in her marriage to Giannulli.

Stamos had a bird's-eye view into Loughlin's relationship with Mossimo for years. He and Loughlin played beloved TV couple Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky on Full House beginning in 1988, and on its 2016 reboot, Fuller House, and remained tight off-screen ever since.

"I know a lot, and I was by her side through a lot of it," the 62-year-old actor confirmed to Good Guys hosts Josh Peck and Ben Soffer. "She is an angel, and she always made things better. She cleaned everything up."

Things at home weren't always peaceful, said the source: "Mossimo had a nasty temper and hated to be challenged or questioned about anything. It had reached the point where everyone was walking on eggshells around him."

The College Admissions Scandal

The college admissions scandal reportedly fueled years of blame and resentment between Loughlin and Giannulli.
Source: MEGA

The college admissions scandal reportedly fueled years of blame and resentment between Loughlin and Giannulli.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the college admissions scandal took a toll on Loughlin's marriage.

In 2020, she and Mossimo pleaded guilty to bribery charges (they were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters accepted into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits despite not participating in the sport). Lori served two months in prison and Mossimo served five months.

"Lori blames Mossimo and maintains it was his greed that put them in that position, and he accuses her of the same thing," said the source. "It's been a finger-pointing exercise between them for years."

Stamos insisted it was all Mossimo.

"I'm not going to debate whether she had much to do with it or not," he said on the podcast. "I know she didn't."

The source said the secret texts were the last straw for Loughlin.

"It's very clear Mossimo had one foot out the door for a long time and that he'd been flirting with other women," said the source. "He was leading a double life and taking Lori for a total fool."

Mossimo's Rumored Fling

Giannulli was recently seen with stylist Hannah Harrison outside his G/FORE store in Los Angeles.
Source: MEGA

Giannulli was recently seen with stylist Hannah Harrison outside his G/FORE store in Los Angeles.

On October 2, Mossimo was photographed in front of his G/FORE L.A. store with 32-year-old stylist Hannah Harrison, who tried to hide behind his car. She later insisted to a news outlet that the outing was purely professional.

Either way, Stamos made it clear on the podcast that he thinks his old friend is better off without her ex, telling the hosts: "I said, 'Look, all the negativity or hard hardships that you've been through in your life is connected to this guy.' I just hate to see her go through this."

Radar Logo

Leaning On Pals For Support

Loughlin is said to be leaning on Stamos and friends for support after ending her 28-year marriage to Giannulli.
Source: MEGA

Loughlin is said to be leaning on Stamos and friends for support after ending her 28-year marriage to Giannulli.

Loughlin is "devastated" over the breakup, says the source, but also relieved "the Band-Aid has been ripped off and she can focus on living her best life."

She's got friends in her corner to help her heal.

"Lori is touched that John feels so protective towards her," added the source. "And that he's sticking up for her at a time when she needs love and compassion more than ever."

