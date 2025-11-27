EXCLUSIVE: John Stamos Exposes Lori Loughlin's 'Narcissist' Ex Mossimo Giannulli After Divorce Shock – 'He Clearly Had a Lot of Secrets'

A seething John also blamed Mossimo for the couple's split, which Lori's rep announced in early October.

"She put up with a lot over the years with this guy," he fumed, noting, "Whatever he did to her, it busted her up to the core."

In a world of carefully managed PR, John's brutal honesty stood out. According to a source, Loughlin, 61, was "a bit taken aback" by her former onscreen hubby's harsh words but ultimately feels grateful for his support.

A rep for the When Calls the Heart actress confirmed on October 3 that she and Giannulli – who share daughters Isabella Rose Ginannulli, 27, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 26 – were "living apart" and "taking a break" after 28 years of marriage.

A few days later, Page Six reported Loughlin had dumped Mossimo after discovering "incriminating" texts on his phone.

Now, Stamo's epic podcast takedown is shedding new light on Mossimo's increasingly bad behavior, which Stamos alleged was going on for years.

"Lori confided in John a lot," a source told RadarOnline.com. "She told him about their marriage struggles and all the tough times she experienced. John was not a fan [of Mossimo]. It's his view that he controlled Lori to an unhealthy and poisonous degree."