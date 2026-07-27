EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Faces Fresh Shame as Her Charity Formally Closes After Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Fallout

The controversy intensified after emails released by US authorities appeared to show Ferguson stayed in contact with Epstein after his conviction.

The disclosures prompted renewed examination of her relationship with the disgraced financier, whose friendship with her former husband, the ex-Prince Andrew, 66, has already had significant consequences for the royal family.

Last September, Ferguson was removed as patron of several charities, including The Teenage Cancer Trust, the British Heart Foundation, Julia's House, The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the Children's Literacy Charity and Prevent Breast Cancer after it emerged she had described Epstein as a 'supreme friend' in a 2011 email.

Nadim Ednan-Laperouse and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, both founders of The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, said: "Sarah Ferguson has not been actively involved with the charity for some years. She was a patron but, in the light of the recent revelations, we have taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue to be associated with the charity. We would like to thank her for her kindness and support in the past."