EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Faces Fresh Shame as Her Charity Formally Closes After Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Fallout
July 27 2026, Published 7:05 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is facing renewed scrutiny after her charity, Sarah's Trust, was formally closed and removed from the public register, months after it suspended operations following fresh attention on her past association with the late s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Duchess of York, 66, founded the non-profit organization in 2020 to support grassroots projects tackling humanitarian and environmental crises, hunger and extreme poverty.
Sarah Ferguson's Charity Shut Down After Scandal
Earlier this year, the charity announced it would close "for the foreseeable future" after millions of documents released by the US Department of Justice appeared to show Ferguson had remained in contact with Epstein while he was serving a prison sentence for soliciting s-x from a minor.
Sarah's Trust has now been officially wound up, removed from the charity register and listed by Companies House as "converted/closed."
A source familiar with the charity's closure told us: "The decision reflects the reality that the organization could no longer continue under the intense public attention. Those involved believed formally winding it up was the only practical course after the fallout surrounding the duchess' links to Epstein. It's yet more shame for Sarah."
It Would Be 'Inappropriate' For Sarah Ferguson to Be 'Associated With the Charity'
The controversy intensified after emails released by US authorities appeared to show Ferguson stayed in contact with Epstein after his conviction.
The disclosures prompted renewed examination of her relationship with the disgraced financier, whose friendship with her former husband, the ex-Prince Andrew, 66, has already had significant consequences for the royal family.
Last September, Ferguson was removed as patron of several charities, including The Teenage Cancer Trust, the British Heart Foundation, Julia's House, The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the Children's Literacy Charity and Prevent Breast Cancer after it emerged she had described Epstein as a 'supreme friend' in a 2011 email.
Nadim Ednan-Laperouse and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, both founders of The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, said: "Sarah Ferguson has not been actively involved with the charity for some years. She was a patron but, in the light of the recent revelations, we have taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue to be associated with the charity. We would like to thank her for her kindness and support in the past."
Major Charities Cut All Ties
Julia's House also ended Ferguson's patronage.
The charity said: "Following the information shared this weekend on the Duchess of York's correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, Julia's House has taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue as a patron of the charity. We have advised the Duchess of York of this decision and thank her for her past support."
Prevent Breast Cancer likewise confirmed it had ended its association with Ferguson, saying: "We have advised her of this decision and thank her for her past support."
Ferguson has maintained she regretted her association with Epstein.
Her spokesperson said: "The duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been, her first thoughts are with his victims. Like many people, she was taken in by his lies. This email was sent in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats."
Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and stopped using the His Royal Highness style in 2022 after losing his military affiliations and patronages because of his links to Epstein.
Last October, his royal titles and the HRH honorific were formally removed.